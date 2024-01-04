At long last, snow is in the forecast for this weekend. If it actually happens (please, please, pretty please), it would be the first significant snowfall since February 2022—nearly two years ago!

Given the potentially momentous occasion, we rounded up 10 of the best ways to make the most of a snowy day in New York City. So, sing it with us: "Let it snow, let it snow, let it snow."

RECOMMENDED: A massive snowstorm is expected to hit New York this weekend

10 best snow day activities in NYC

Photograph: Marielle Solan Winter Jam 2013 in Central Park

1. Go sledding

It’s the quintessential winter activity: Sledding! There are plenty of hills around town where you can slip and slide in the snow. A few favorites include Pilgrim Hill on the east side of Central Park, Inwood Hill Park, and Fort Greene Park. Here’s our full list of sledding spots. So bundle up, grab your sled (or tray or cardboard), and get outside once the flakes fall.

Photograph: Noah Feks

2. Warm up with a hot chocolate

A cup of hot cocoa after sledding is practically a requirement. Sure, you could make the Swiss Miss stuff at home, but why not leave it to the professionals? Beloved bakery Levain serves Valrhona hot chocolate, alongside massive chocolate chip cookies (get one of those, too). Another highlight includes the Farmacy Hot Chocolate at Brooklyn Farmacy & Soda Fountain; add the toasted marshmallow on top. Here are nine more hot chocolate spots to try.

Photograph: Courtesy Annie Schlechter

3. Get cozy at a fireplace bar

Warm up next to a blazing fire at one of NYC's many fireplace bars. We're partial to the Lobby Bar at the Ludlow Hotel on the Lower East Side. Here are a dozen more to try.

Photograph: courtesy of Great Jones Distillery

4. Grab a drink in a Whiskey Wonderland

Great Jones Distillery's downstairs "speakeasy" has been transformed into a Whiskey Wonderland, complete with winter chalet decor, a fireplace, and a menu with some strong drinks. Plus, warm up with chocolate fondue. It's open on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday all month long. Be sure to make a reservation.

Photograph: Courtesy of M Social Hotel in Times Square

5. Heat up with Moulin Rouge karaoke

Bring the heat at this sexy Moulin Rouge karaoke pop-up where you’ll get to belt out songs like you’re on Broadway. Decked out in red decor and lit with chandeliers, this pop-up in midtown promises to heat up the colder days. Book your time slot here.

Photograph: Courtesy Evan Sung / Baccarat Hotel New York

6. Sip afternoon tea

Raise a glass—and a pinky—during an afternoon tea service. There are lots of great options around the city, like the cozy Tea & Sympathy, the kitschy Alice’s Tea Cup, Brooklyn High Low and the regal Grand Salon at the Baccarat. But for a snow day, we have to recommend Mandarin Oriental, which has some of the finest dining around, plus extraordinary views of Central Park. Here’s our full list of afternoon teas to try; be sure to reserve in advance.

Photograph: By Mihai_Andritoiu / Shutterstock

7. Take a wintry walk in Central Park

As long as the snow isn't too deep, take a stroll through Central Park. There's nothing quite like admiring the ice hanging off the tree branches while breathing in the fresh, cold air.

Photograph: Courtesy Brookfield Place

8. Go ice skating

Speaking of Central Park, go ice skating at the park's Wollman Rink. Or head to one of New York City's many other rinks, including Rockefeller Center, Brookfield Place, and even beneath the Brooklyn Bridge.

Photograph: Melissa Sinclair

9. Get tropical at the New York Botanical Garden

If you'd rather forget the snow, head to the New York Botanical Garden to bask in the flowers. You’ll find one million tropical, temperate, and desert flora within mere walking distance of a major metropolitan subway stop.

Photograph: Courtesy of The Rockaway Hotel + Spa

10. Relax in a winter spa

Do like the Scandinavians and truly embrace the winter weather at an outdoor spa. Warm up in a dreamy cedar sauna at The Rockaway Hotel and soak in a hot tub under the stars at The William Vale.