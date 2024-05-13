NYC is home to the most expensive pizza in the country

It might be costly, but it's also the very best!

With the plethora of top-notch pizzerie in NYC, we are not surprised to be the home of the best pizzeria in the U.S. But a new study puts our joints on top of a different ranking, one that we might not want to be a part of: New York has been crowned the city with the priciest pizza in the U.S.

According to a report released by Clever Real Estate earlier this year, the average price of a large cheese pie in the Big Apple is $28.60, about double what it would cost you in Richmond, Virginia, where, according to the survey, the food is cheapest across the nation ($14.75 per pie). That number is also significantly higher than the average cost of a pie in the United States as a whole, which is $19.34. According to the study, that's about 4% more than last year.

To come up with the results, which also delve into the nation's favorite cities for pizza and more, Clever Real Estate compared the 50 largest metro areas in the United States by population, analyzing data across a number of categories, including average Yelp rating for local restaurants, local Google search volume for pizza-related terms, the cost to buy a large pie each week as a percentage of median annual income, the local price of a large pepperoni pizza and more.

Based on all that information, the company also found that (surprise, surprise... not), New York pizza is (once again!) considered the best in the country.

Below, find the ten most expensive U.S. cities when it comes to pizza prices:

1. New York, New York: $28.60

2. Chicago, Illinois: $27.66

3. Orlando, Florida: $25.35

4. Los Angeles, California: $25.05

5. Las Vegas, Nevada: $24.85

6. San Jose, California: $24.40

7. San Diego, California: $22.70

8. Seattle, Washington: $21.70

9. Austin, Texas: $21.50

10. Kansas City, Missouri: $21.49

And here are the ten most affordable U.S. cities when analyzing for the cost of a pie:

1. Richmond, Virginia: $14.75

2. Charlotte, North Carolina: $15.52

3. Cleveland, Ohio: $15.64

4. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania: $15.90

5. Baltimore, Maryland: $15.98

6. Riverside, California: $15.99

7. Phoenix, Arizona: $16.30

8. Detroit, Michigan: $16.36

9. Oklahoma City, Oklahoma: $16.40

10. Virginia Beach, Virginia: $16.59