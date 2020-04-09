NYC landmarks are lighting up blue tonight to support essential workers

Between the Empire State Building being repurposed as a giant red siren, and the sound of applause emanating from city windows each evening, the tributes to the New Yorkers keeping Gotham going in these troubled times have been flying fast and thick. Now, you can add another to the list: Tonight, several major NYC landmarks will be lit blue to honor the city's essential workers.

The sites to be illuminated include One World Trade Center and Madison Square Garden, along with The Intrepid Air & Space Museum and The Vessel at Hudson Yards. It's all part of #LightItBlue, a nationwide salute that begins at 8pm local time in 150 locations—including office buildings, sports arenas, civic centers, landmarks and more—in cities across America. The campaign actually started in the U.K. on March 26, when more than 130 buildings were lighted blue in honor of first responders and staff at Britain's National Health Service. (Blue is the official color of the NHS, but was kept for #LightItBlue globally). The light show will be reprised each week on Thursday.

In his statement announcing tonight’s initiative, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said, “At a time when we are fighting every day against a vicious and invisible enemy, there has been one constant… the healthcare workers who continue to fight on the front lines and care for their fellow New Yorkers." He added, “they are the very definition of a hero and we should collectively do what we can to honor and support them.” Amen to that.

