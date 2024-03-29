NYC public libraries are giving away free solar eclipse glasses

As we gear up for the celestial event of the season, the total solar eclipse scheduled to take over our sky on April 8, there are a few things to keep in mind: NYC residents should leave the city if they want to properly take in the happening in all of its glory (some suburbs are actually in the path of totality) and special glasses are an absolute must when looking up.

So to keep your eyes safe, institutions all around town are giving away eclipse goodies to excited New Yorkers. New York State is giving out free solar eclipse glasses (here’s where to get yours), as is the New York Public Library system.

Starting today, glasses will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis until supplies last at all Brooklyn Public Library, Queens Public Library and New York Public Library locations—so you really don’t have an excuse to not grab a pair.

The giveaway is offered in partnership with the National Esports Association (NEA), whose recent “Look Up!” campaign encourages New Yorkers to experience the solar eclipse in the safest way possible.

Just in case you were wondering, if you don’t properly protect your eyes right before and after totality, you could badly injure your eyes, as explained by the American Academy of Ophthalmology—so definitely make use of the free resources available to all.

“As we eagerly anticipate the upcoming eclipse, it is crucial to prioritize safety during this extraordinary celestial event. We hope this will be a moment of shared wonder and safety for all,” said Lori Bajorek, president of the NEA, in an official statement.

Ahead of the event, these are the best events to attend in NYC the day of and here is everything you need to know about ”the solar eclipse express,” a vintage train that will take you from NYC to Niagara Falls to experience full totality.

Pardon us if we sound a bit too excited about it all, it’s just that, as mentioned by NASA, the next total eclipse of this kind in New York won’t happen until 2079—when all five boroughs are expected to be on the path of totality!