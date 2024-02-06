There are plenty of wonderful programs available to NYC public school students, one of which is Broadway Bridges, which offers 10th graders the chance to catch some of the best Broadway shows out there for just $10.

The promotion is a pretty simple one to make use of.

First off, teachers, social workers or administrators at a New York City high school should apply on the program's official website right here.

If you belong to a non-Department of Education public high school, you can contact officials at bridges@broadway.org instead.

Once you're signed up, you will receive an email notification every time a new block of tickets is available.

There are 20 shows in total that are currently partnering with the Broadway League and the United Federation of Teachers as part of the program. They are:

Aladdin & Juliet

A Beautiful Noise

The Neil Diamond Musical

Back to the Future: The Musical

Chicago

Hadestown

Harmony

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

How to Dance in Ohio

Kimberly Akimbo

Merrily We Roll Along

MJ

Moulin Rouge! The Musical

SIX

Spamalot

Sweeney Todd

The Lion King

The Outsiders

Water for Elephants

Wicked

If you don't fall in the eligible category, worry not: here is our guide to how to get cheap Broadway tickets in five easy steps.