The bright lights of Broadway in NYC.
Photograph: By Sociopath987 / Shutterstock

NYC public school kids can snag $10 Broadway tickets—here is how

Courtesy of Broadway Bridges.

Anna Rahmanan
Written by
Anna Rahmanan
There are plenty of wonderful programs available to NYC public school students, one of which is Broadway Bridges, which offers 10th graders the chance to catch some of the best Broadway shows out there for just $10.

The promotion is a pretty simple one to make use of.

First off, teachers, social workers or administrators at a New York City high school should apply on the program's official website right here.

Upcoming Broadway shows headed to NYC

If you belong to a non-Department of Education public high school, you can contact officials at bridges@broadway.org instead.

Once you're signed up, you will receive an email notification every time a new block of tickets is available.

There are 20 shows in total that are currently partnering with the Broadway League and the United Federation of Teachers as part of the program. They are:

Aladdin & Juliet
A Beautiful Noise
The Neil Diamond Musical
Back to the Future: The Musical
Chicago
Hadestown
Harmony
Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
How to Dance in Ohio
Kimberly Akimbo
Merrily We Roll Along
MJ
Moulin Rouge! The Musical
SIX
Spamalot
Sweeney Todd
The Lion King
The Outsiders
Water for Elephants
Wicked

If you don't fall in the eligible category, worry not: here is our guide to how to get cheap Broadway tickets in five easy steps.

