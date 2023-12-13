NYC tops this ranking of best cities in the world

It's the only American town to make the top 10 list.

Euromonitor International's annual index of top destinations just dropped and our very own New York is the only city in the United States to make it into the top 10 (we land at position number eight, to be precise).

Produced in partnership with LightHouse, a data company, the ranking is the result of an analysis of towns from around the world based on criteria including health, tourism, safety, sustainability and economic performance, among others.

Overall, Europe ranked as the most sought-after destination in the world. Seven out of the top 10 cities are European ones.

Although New York is the only American town to make it to the top 10 list, an expanded ranking includes the city of Los Angeles at spot number 19.

While we're here, we'll take a moment to sing the praises of New York. After all, the city is always home to plenty of fun things to do, especially during the holiday season. From amazing ice skating rinks to holiday markets and outdoor art pieces that will make your head spin (in a good way!), New York always delivers.

Below, check out the top 20 towns in Euromonitor’s top 100 city destinations index 2023:

1. Paris, France

2. Dubai, United Arab Emirates

3. Madrid, Spain

4. Tokyo, Japan

5. Amsterdam, the Netherlands

6. Berlin, Germany

7. Rome, Italy

8. New York, United States

9. Barcelona, Spain

10. London, United Kingdom

11. Singapore

12. Munich, Germany

13. Milan, Italy

14. Seoul, South Korea

15. Dublin, Ireland

16. Osaka, Japan

17. Hong Kong

18. Vienna, Austria

19. Los Angeles, United States

20. Lisbon, Portugal