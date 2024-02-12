New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Gage & Tollner pastries
Photograph: Courtesy of Out of State Creatives

NYC’s best restaurant now offers weekend pastry boxes to go

Gage & Tollner’s takeaway treats must be pre-ordered on Wednesdays.

Amber Sutherland-Namako
Written by
Amber Sutherland-Namako
Advertising

Downtown Brookln’s Gage & Tollner has dazzled NYC since the august address reopened under the stewardship of hospitality pros chef Sohui Kim, Ben Schneider and St. John Frizell in 2021. It was listed among Time Out New York’s best new openings that year, and shot to the top spot of the best restaurants overall soon after. 

The storied favorite, which famously operated under the same name at this location from 1892-2004 has continued to expand its availability and offerings in its three years under esteemed new ownership. It became one of a relative few confirmed fancy destinations to join the ranks of Restaurant Week in 2022. It added lunch service and its first burger in 2023. And now, Gage & Tollner has made its sensational pastries available on weekends for pickup by the box. 

Orders must be placed on Wednesdays by 1pm for pickup the following Friday, Saturday and Sunday—slots that quickly sell out. The selections change from week to week, and previous $26, four-item packages have included spicy hot chocolate and raspberry-glazed doughnuts, blood orange twist danishes and caramelized onion biscuits. Executive pastry chef, Caroline Schiff, pastry sous chef, Kathryn Irizarry and pastry cook Kayla Wong have all played parts in creating the collections.

The quick-to-disappear boxes are updated weekly on Tock, and like the hot commodity reservations in Gage & Tollber’s dining room, you might want to plan ahead to procure the baked goodies.  

Gage & Tollner is located at 372 Fulton Street.

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    More on iconic eats

      You may also like
      You may also like
      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site map
      © 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.