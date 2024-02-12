NYC’s best restaurant now offers weekend pastry boxes to go

Downtown Brookln’s Gage & Tollner has dazzled NYC since the august address reopened under the stewardship of hospitality pros chef Sohui Kim, Ben Schneider and St. John Frizell in 2021. It was listed among Time Out New York’s best new openings that year, and shot to the top spot of the best restaurants overall soon after.

The storied favorite, which famously operated under the same name at this location from 1892-2004 has continued to expand its availability and offerings in its three years under esteemed new ownership. It became one of a relative few confirmed fancy destinations to join the ranks of Restaurant Week in 2022. It added lunch service and its first burger in 2023. And now, Gage & Tollner has made its sensational pastries available on weekends for pickup by the box.

Orders must be placed on Wednesdays by 1pm for pickup the following Friday, Saturday and Sunday—slots that quickly sell out. The selections change from week to week, and previous $26, four-item packages have included spicy hot chocolate and raspberry-glazed doughnuts, blood orange twist danishes and caramelized onion biscuits. Executive pastry chef, Caroline Schiff, pastry sous chef, Kathryn Irizarry and pastry cook Kayla Wong have all played parts in creating the collections.

The quick-to-disappear boxes are updated weekly on Tock, and like the hot commodity reservations in Gage & Tollber’s dining room, you might want to plan ahead to procure the baked goodies.

Gage & Tollner is located at 372 Fulton Street.