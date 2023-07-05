New York
Luna Park Coney Island
Photograph: Shutterstock

NYC's biggest free summertime art event is coming to Coney Island

It’s full of sustainability-themed art, workshops and more.

Written by
Christina Izzo
Coney Island is already one of the most colorful corners of New York City, and it’s getting even more vibrant this summer with the first annual EARTHGIRTHY, an all-ages art and sustainability festival from Beautify Brooklyn, the folks who brought you Artmageddon.

Coming to Coney Island Brewery‘s beer garden at 1904 Surf Avenue from noon to 6pm on Sunday, July 9, the new festival will feature earth-friendly works of art, performances and products from more than 25 artists, alchemists and bands, billing itself as New York’s largest community-driven public art event.

Enjoy exhibitions and artworks from the likes of Gnarly Casual, Moody Flowers, Shayma Aziz, The Clumsy Potter and more, and get into the artistic mood yourself with Earth-themed art-making workshops, with subjects ranging from trash-to-treasure jewelry to stamp art, street chalk murals to create-your-own terrarium classes. 

As for the live tunes, expect a set from South Jersey three-piece The Backyard Boys from noon to 1:30pm, followed by an “exotic fusion of world instruments, experimental percussion, and dance” by Speaking Vine and Andrea Ward until 3pm, and La Madrugaga closing things out until 6pm. 

Grab free tickets at the Beautify Brooklyn website, or score an EARTHYGIRTHY poster along with admission for $10. Check out the full music, artist and workshop lineup below: 

LIVE MUSIC
Noon to 1:30pm: The Backyard Boys (SET 1)
1:30pm to 3pm: Speaking Vine / Andrea Ward (SET 2)
3pm to 6pm: La Madrugada (SETS 3 & 4), Daisy Laze (INTERMISSION SETS)

ARTISTS & ALCHEMISTS
Amy J Geffen
Alicia Prieto
Anduin Vaid
Autumn Henry
Ciani Jayde
Clay with Coral
The Clumsy Potter
Cristina Ibarrondo
Danielle Coles
Dan Petersen
Desiree Gonzalez
Expressive Arts NYC
Frannie Lach
Glam Gardener NYC
Gnarly Casual
Jean Remarque
Moody Flowers
Oritomi Handicraft
Rachel Alekhno
Robert Elstein
Tracy Kornrich
Shayma Aziz
Swingtoppers
Tomahawk Photos NYC

ART MAKING ACTIVITIES
Create-Your-Own Terrarium
Trash-To-Treasure Jewelry
Earth Comics
Nature Rubbings
Painted Rocks
Painted Shells
Stamp Art
Street Chalk Mural
Trash-To-Treasure Jewelry
Upcycled T-shirts

