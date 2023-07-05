NYC's biggest free summertime art event is coming to Coney Island

Coney Island is already one of the most colorful corners of New York City, and it’s getting even more vibrant this summer with the first annual EARTHGIRTHY, an all-ages art and sustainability festival from Beautify Brooklyn, the folks who brought you Artmageddon.

RECOMMENDED: The best outdoor art in NYC this summer, including sculptures

Coming to Coney Island Brewery‘s beer garden at 1904 Surf Avenue from noon to 6pm on Sunday, July 9, the new festival will feature earth-friendly works of art, performances and products from more than 25 artists, alchemists and bands, billing itself as New York’s largest community-driven public art event.

Enjoy exhibitions and artworks from the likes of Gnarly Casual, Moody Flowers, Shayma Aziz, The Clumsy Potter and more, and get into the artistic mood yourself with Earth-themed art-making workshops, with subjects ranging from trash-to-treasure jewelry to stamp art, street chalk murals to create-your-own terrarium classes.

As for the live tunes, expect a set from South Jersey three-piece The Backyard Boys from noon to 1:30pm, followed by an “exotic fusion of world instruments, experimental percussion, and dance” by Speaking Vine and Andrea Ward until 3pm, and La Madrugaga closing things out until 6pm.

Grab free tickets at the Beautify Brooklyn website, or score an EARTHYGIRTHY poster along with admission for $10. Check out the full music, artist and workshop lineup below:



LIVE MUSIC

Noon to 1:30pm: The Backyard Boys (SET 1)

1:30pm to 3pm: Speaking Vine / Andrea Ward (SET 2)

3pm to 6pm: La Madrugada (SETS 3 & 4), Daisy Laze (INTERMISSION SETS)



ARTISTS & ALCHEMISTS

Amy J Geffen

Alicia Prieto

Anduin Vaid

Autumn Henry

Ciani Jayde

Clay with Coral

The Clumsy Potter

Cristina Ibarrondo

Danielle Coles

Dan Petersen

Desiree Gonzalez

Expressive Arts NYC

Frannie Lach

Glam Gardener NYC

Gnarly Casual

Jean Remarque

Moody Flowers

Oritomi Handicraft

Rachel Alekhno

Robert Elstein

Tracy Kornrich

Shayma Aziz

Swingtoppers

Tomahawk Photos NYC



ART MAKING ACTIVITIES

Create-Your-Own Terrarium

Trash-To-Treasure Jewelry

Earth Comics

Nature Rubbings

Painted Rocks

Painted Shells

Stamp Art

Street Chalk Mural

Trash-To-Treasure Jewelry

Upcycled T-shirts