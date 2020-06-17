NYC’s most popular ramen chain Ippudo debuts takeout and delivery

For the first time since opening 12 years ago, you can bring home one of the city's best bowls of ramen.

New York’s ramen game changed forever when Ippudo opened its first restaurant outside of Japan and landed in the East Village in 2008. While a number of well-liked ramenyas existed in the city, none had the same fanfare or level of culinary exactness—think house-made noodles and broths bubbling for nearly 24 hours. Even 12 years later, you can still find lines out the door during peak hours.

But until today, despite its success and countless ramen options in the city, Ippudo had never offered takeout or delivery. After all, Shigemi Kawahara (dubbed Japan’s “Ramen King”) came to town to open the restaurant and showcased bowls of tonkatsu ramen unlike anything you’d find in a college dorm room. The purity of the soup had to be preserved—and you weren’t allowed to take leftovers home.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ippudo (@ippudo) on Jun 17, 2020 at 8:32am PDT

There are three Ippudo locations in Manhattan, but for now, the Midtown location (321 West 51st Street) will offer takeout and delivery (via Uber Eats). The popular pork buns are on the menu along with four types of ramen ($15-$16; three rich pork-based broths and one with a soy sauce base). It’s available Mondays-Saturdays from 11:30am-9pm.

While Ippudo called it a “new era” in an Instagram post, Time Out has reached out see if the newest offering will continue once restaurants can fully open for dining in.

