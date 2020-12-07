Obama correctly prefers NYC pizza over Chicago deep dish

Thin crust or dish deep, fold-up or fork-and-knife—the New York versus Chicago pizza debate has seemingly been going on since the dawn of time. And there's been many an impassioned entry into the chorus of opinion. New York's own Jon Stewart famously slammed the Windy City specialty as "an above ground marinara swimming pool for rats" and a "cornbread biscuit which you’ve melted cheese on and then—in defiance of God and man and all things holy—you poured uncooked marinara sauce atop." His The Daily Show comrade Stephen Colbert, a Second City Chicago alum, came to deep-dish defense, saying, “When I go to Giordano’s or Lou Malnati’s, I want to bring a snorkel cause I’m going straight in.” And now another famous Chicagoan is weighing in: President Obama himself.



Appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last Friday, the former commander-in-chief was forced to choose between the two beloved styles in an "Obama Settles It" segment. And he surprised even Fallon himself with this absolute correct response: "I love Chicago deep-dish pizza, I love my hometown. But New York style—being able to fold it, walk while you're eating—there's an efficiency element to it that I think puts it over the top," Obama said. "Chicago deep-dish...you have to sit down and eat it like lasagna." To quote Barack himself, no offense, Chicago!



But even in these divided pizza times, there's at least one thing we all—including the former president—can agree on: Pineapple has no place on a pizza pie. "I'm from Hawaii and I know that you can't have pineapple on a pizza. That's just wrong." Consider it the law of the land, folks.