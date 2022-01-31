Off-Broadway Week returns with fabulous half-price ticket deals

The first 2022 run of the popular discount-ticket program Broadway Week will end on February 13, but its little sibling is now waiting in the wings: Tickets are on sale as of today for Off-Broadway Week, which offers half-price tickets to Off Broadway shows from February 14 through February 27, 2002.

Seventeen productions are participating in the newest version of Off-Broadway Week, which is the first in more than two years. They range from long-running Off Broadway institutions like Jersey Boys, Blue Man Group and The Play That Goes Wrong to promising new works that we highlighted in our Off Broadway spring preview, such as On Sugarland, Out of Time, Tambo & Bones and Prayer for the French Republic. A complete list is below.

The important thing is to act fast: Time is of the essence is snapping up the best deals. Visit the Off-Broadway Week page to peruse the list of participating shows and grab seats for the ones you want most.

RECOMMENDED: A full guide to Broadway Week in NYC

Here is a full list of shows participating in Off-Broadway Week this February:



Barococo

Beauty and the Beast

Blue Man Group

English

Jersey Boys

La Dama Boba (The Lady Simpleton)

Monday Night Magic

The Office! A Musical Parody

On Sugarland

Out of Time

Perfect Crime

The Play That Goes Wrong

Prayer for the French Republic

sandblasted

Space Dogs

Stomp

Tambo & Bones