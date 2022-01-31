New York
Timeout

Jersey Boys
Photograph: Courtesy Joan MarcusJersey Boys

Off-Broadway Week returns with fabulous half-price ticket deals

Tickets go on sale January 31.

Adam Feldman
Written by
Adam Feldman
The first 2022 run of the popular discount-ticket program Broadway Week will end on February 13, but its little sibling is now waiting in the wings: Tickets are on sale as of today for Off-Broadway Week, which offers half-price tickets to Off Broadway shows from February 14 through February 27, 2002. 

Seventeen productions are participating in the newest version of Off-Broadway Week, which is the first in more than two years. They range from long-running Off Broadway institutions like Jersey Boys, Blue Man Group and The Play That Goes Wrong to promising new works that we highlighted in our Off Broadway spring preview, such as On SugarlandOut of TimeTambo & Bones and Prayer for the French Republic. A complete list is below.

The important thing is to act fast: Time is of the essence is snapping up the best deals. Visit the Off-Broadway Week page to peruse the list of participating shows and grab seats for the ones you want most. 

RECOMMENDED: A full guide to Broadway Week in NYC

Here is a full list of shows participating in Off-Broadway Week this February: 

Barococo
Beauty and the Beast
Blue Man Group
English
Jersey Boys
La Dama Boba (The Lady Simpleton)
Monday Night Magic
The Office! A Musical Parody
On Sugarland
Out of Time
Perfect Crime
The Play That Goes Wrong
Prayer for the French Republic
sandblasted
Space Dogs
Stomp
Tambo & Bones

