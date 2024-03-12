LaGuardia Airport was just named the best for service quality—and we don't disagree.

How the tables have turned for LaGuardia Airport!

The Queens airport—once considered among the worst travel hubs in North America—has just been officially recognized as one of the best in a report from The Airports Council International. It now shares the top spot with Minneapolis/St. Paul International Airport.

We highly suspect that last year's major revamp of Terminal B has much to do with the airport's climb in ranking.

“LaGuardia used to come in last—dead last—year after year after year in every single passenger survey,” said Rick Cotton, the Port Authority Executive Director, in a statement. “It was universally regarded as the worst airport in the country. It was the airport everyone loved to hate. But no longer. Today’s results are definitive. LaGuardia Airport has officially transformed from worst to best.”

We are, of course, extremely proud of the way things have turned around.

The yearly review takes over 30 factors into account, including security, cleanliness, dining, check-in process and shopping options, all aspects that the relatively recent overhaul has ameliorated at LaGuardia.

Travelers currently get to revel in 1.35 million square feet of space that host 40 retail destinations, two sky bridges, a parking garage for 3,000 cars and a total of 35 gates.

Also inside Terminal B is a fabulous new Chase Sapphire Lounge, where guests get to swankily eat caviar, play shuffleboard and revel in a ton of other amenities.

Traveling through LaGuardia Airport, once a pretty awful experience, now amounts to a much more relaxed, luxurious and memorable (in a good way) trip—and we've got the accolades to prove that.