ARCA has been a standout in Tulum's splashy food-and-drink scene since opening nearly a decade ago, earning the No. 28 spot on The World 50 Best Restaurants LATAM list last year, as well as a strong No.23 showing on North America's 50 Best Bars 2023 ranking. And on Wednesday, April 10, you'll be able to taste those acclaimed plates and potables for yourself with a Mexican collaboration dinner at elNico, the restaurant and rooftop at The Penny Williamsburg (288 North 8th Street).

Together, ARCA chef Jose Luis Hinostroza and elNico's top toque Fernanda Serrano have created an exotic four-course menu infused with Mexican heritage, micro-seasonal focus and explosive flavors. For $125 per seat, you can enjoy bold dishes like a smoked trout tostada with crispy skin, pickled gooseberries and smoked crema to start; a first course of bluefin tuna crudo with fermented hibiscus and plum aguachile, dulce seaweed and purple basil; and a venison tartare with smoked salsa macha, cotija cheese and blood tostadas for your second course.

The star of the show, however, is the main course: the Wagyu Taquiza, featuring a grilled flat iron steak, bone marrow and huitlacoche mole, crispy sweet breads and oxtail carnitas. And after all of that savoriness and spice, you could use a little something sweet: to conclude the collab meal, the menu will feature elNico’s famous Not Pecan Pie, a yummy blend of brown butter tamal, caramel, candied pecans and bourbon cream.

You can choose to pad out those four courses with optional cocktail pairings from The Lost Explorer Mezcal, the Oaxaca-born spirit brand that proudly promotes the artisanal craft, heritage and biodiversity of Mexico.

Seatings are open between 6pm and 8:30pm for the April 10th event, so save yourself a spot at the elNico x ARCA collaboration dinner over on Resy. (After all, it's way cheaper than that flight to Tulum.) And get your stomach ready by checking out the full menu of Mexican deliciousness below: