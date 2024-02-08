New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Black Seed/Potluck Club baogel
Photograph: Courtesy of Max Flatow

One of NYC’s top restaurants and best bagel shops are collaborating for Lunar New Year

Potluck Club and Black Seed’s ‘baogel’ launched today.

Amber Sutherland-Namako
Written by
Amber Sutherland-Namako
Advertising

The Year of the Dragon is coming in with a “roar” of a hospitality collaboration this month with the introduction of the Cantonese-American restaurant Potluck Club and Black Seed Bagel’s “baogel.”

The baogel, which Black Seed first sold in a union with dim sum fave Nom Wah Tea Parlor in 2017, takes Potluck Club’s slow-roasted barbecue pork belly and encases it in the bagel maker’s dough. It’s available in everything and sweet and savory bolo varieties, reps say. It hit shelves on Thursday, February 8, at five Black Seed spots—its Nolita, East Village, Williamsburg, Bushwick and Boerum Hill locales. Each baogel is $8.95. 

"[Potluck Club's] chef Zhan worked with [Black Seed co-founder and head baker] Dianna [Daoheung] early in his culinary career and thought this would be a fun project to work on together. The combination of a bao and bagel is everything he loves in one," Ricky Nguyen, Potluck Club's co-owner says via email. 

Black Seed Bagels, which frequently appears on “best of” lists in its category, first opened in NYC in 2014, and it has ten outposts today. Potluck Club was one of the best new restaurants of the year when it opened on Chrystie Street in 2022. Their baogel will be available through February. 

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    More on Love Local

      You may also like
      You may also like
      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site map
      © 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.