The Year of the Dragon is coming in with a “roar” of a hospitality collaboration this month with the introduction of the Cantonese-American restaurant Potluck Club and Black Seed Bagel’s “baogel.”

The baogel, which Black Seed first sold in a union with dim sum fave Nom Wah Tea Parlor in 2017, takes Potluck Club’s slow-roasted barbecue pork belly and encases it in the bagel maker’s dough. It’s available in everything and sweet and savory bolo varieties, reps say. It hit shelves on Thursday, February 8, at five Black Seed spots—its Nolita, East Village, Williamsburg, Bushwick and Boerum Hill locales. Each baogel is $8.95.

"[Potluck Club's] chef Zhan worked with [Black Seed co-founder and head baker] Dianna [Daoheung] early in his culinary career and thought this would be a fun project to work on together. The combination of a bao and bagel is everything he loves in one," Ricky Nguyen, Potluck Club's co-owner says via email.

Black Seed Bagels, which frequently appears on “best of” lists in its category, first opened in NYC in 2014, and it has ten outposts today. Potluck Club was one of the best new restaurants of the year when it opened on Chrystie Street in 2022. Their baogel will be available through February.