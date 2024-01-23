One of NYC’s top steakhouses and best bakeries are collaborating this week

Hawksmoor and Dominique Ansel Workshop are mingling what they do best.

A pair of hospitality powerhouses will collide in NYC this weekend, each contributing a little bit of what they’ve perfected in one exclusive dish.

From Friday, January 26 through Sunday, January 28, Matt Brown, executive chef of Hawksmoor, one of NYC’s finest steakhouses, will join Dominique Ansel, creator of the famed Cronut and best bakery honoree, at the latter’s Flatiron location to make a special bone-in short rib en croûte.

For chef Brown’s part, the grated horseradish, rosemary and sea salt-amplified short rib will be slow-braised over at nearby Hawksmoor, where they’ll also prepare an accompanying bone marrow gravy intended for application like the jus to a French dip. Back at Dominique Ansel Workshop, the pre-roasted rib will be cloaked in laminated brioche dough, proofed and baked to a flaky finish. It’s served warm, but the workshop only has a few seats, so plan to take it to go. It comes with an Earl Grey tea for $30, available until it runs out each day.

The coming weekend’s Hawksmoor mashup continues a stretch of collaborations at this offshoot of Ansel’s original Soho location, including an Italian oxtail sandwich with Rezdôra’s Stefano Secchi and a Korean egg sandwich with chefs Junghyun Park and Nate Kuester of Atoboy,

Dominique Ansel Workshop is located at 17 East 27th Street.