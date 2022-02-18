But it will only be available for one weekend.

Breakfast sandwiches are among New York City’s essential foods, and two Manhattan culinary powerhouses have united to create an exciting new addition to the genre–but it will only be available for one weekend.

Atoboy chefs Junghyun Park and Nate Kuester and pastry innovator Dominique Ansel’s Korean egg sandwich arranges sculptural portions of steamed egg, kimchi taleggio, mozzarella, glazed ham and a hash brown with spicy gochujang mayo and pickled Korean radish on a perilla leaf brioche bun. It will be packaged with a Korean cinnamon tea latte for $20.

Photograph: Courtesy of Dominique Ansel Workshop

The special ham, egg and cheese will only be sold at Dominique Ansel Workshop in Flatiron from Friday, February 25 to Sunday, February 27. Seating is limited to a few tables outside, to plan to take it away. (Madison Square Park is a couple of blocks away.)

Atoboy is one of NYCs best restaurants, and Dominique Ansel’s eponymous shop is one of its top bakeries. Both are especially adept at collaboration. Atoboy created a shrimp burger in partnership with Shake Shack last spring. Ansel designed a limited run hot chocolate with Baileys last December.

Dominique Ansel Workshop is located at 17 East 27th Street.