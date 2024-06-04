P.J. Clarke's expands with its biggest bar yet in Manhattan West

Just a few months after P.J. Clarke's debuted its new downtown NYC destination near Brookfield Place, the burgers-and-seafood favorite is back with yet another fresh outpost, this time taking over a 7,500-square-foot restaurant lease at Manhattan West. And similar to their recently opened Oyster Bar on the Hudson, this new spot will highlight local seafood, along with the chainlet’s much-loved burgers and memorable dishes like those cheesesteak egg rolls.

Slated to open later this year, the Manhattan West location will mark P.J. Clarke’s fourth outpost in New York City (alongside Lincoln Square, Brookfield Place and Midtown East) and its largest bar yet, with a 50-seat bar anchoring the space and offering classics like ice-cold martinis, an expanded oyster program centered on East Coast seafood and the same hospitality that diners have been expecting from the brand since it opened as a simple neighborhood saloon on the corner of 55th Street and Third Avenue 140 years ago.

“We’re delighted to bring our expanded oyster bar program—we’ve already served more than 500,000 this year—along with our signature burgers, and timeless P.J. Clarke’s style to Manhattan West," shared Philip Scotti, owner of P.J. Clarke’s. “We felt this exciting, emerging area of the city could really use a tried-and-true neighborhood saloon, and we’re building P.J.’s largest bar yet to welcome in commuters, concertgoers, travelers, and our loyal standbys.”

The new Oyster Bar & Grille joints fellow popular restaurants like Ci Siamo, Zou Zou's and Casa Dani at Manhattan West, "a dynamic new neighborhood that has transformed a formerly desolate stretch of Manhattan into a vibrant destination,” said Callie Haines, Executive Vice President and Head of New York, Brookfield Properties. The new 'hood is centrally located near Madison Square Garden, Moynihan Train Hall, and the High Line, so any new restaurant is a big boost for pre-games, post-shows, etcetera, especially when they have a burger as good as P.J.'s.

