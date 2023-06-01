Good news, Brooklyn movie buffs: free films are coming to your favorite park. In partnership with Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso, Prospect Park Alliance and Fort Greene Park Conservancy, Paramount+ and Brooklyn Magazine are hosting “Paramount+ Movie Nights in Brooklyn,” a summer series of free outdoor screenings in three of the borough's famed green spaces: Fort Greene Park, McCarren Park and Prospect Park. It's the latest local offering from the streaming giant, which is also hosting a similar set of free Movie Nights at Bryant Park this summer.

The cinematic series kicks off on Thursday, June 29, at sundown in Fort Greene Park with a screening of Jenny Slate's charming Marcel the Shell with Shoes On, followed by three more movies each consecutive Thursday evening, including Marvel mega-hit Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Indian action drama RRR. Prospect Park's Long Meadow will then play host to four more films—a mix of '90s throwbacks like The Nutty Professor to the biggest movie of last summer, Top Gun: Maverick—held each consecutive Wednesday night beginning on July 26, with Williamsburg's McCarren Park finishing things out with four final screening starting Sunday, August 20.

“There’s nothing better than Brooklyn in the summertime, especially the memories of summer as a kid. We’re in luck that nostalgia is the theme of our “Paramount+ Movie Nights in Brooklyn” series this summer,” said Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso. “I’m thrilled to bring a selection of classic movies, and films we know will become classics, to Fort Greene Park, Prospect Park, and McCarren Park throughout the summer. I look forward to getting this program started and want to extend my deep thanks to the Prospect Park Alliance and the Fort Greene Park Conservancy for their partnership.”

Check out the full "Paramount+ Movie Nights in Brooklyn" line-up below:

Fort Greene Park (RSVP here)

June 29: Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

July 6: “House Party”

July 13 : “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

: “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” July 20: “RRR”

Prospect Park, Long Meadow (RSVP here)

July 26: Top Gun: Maverick

August 2: Bring It On

Bring It On August 9: The Nutty Professor (1996)

The Nutty Professor (1996) August 16: Guardians of the Galaxy

McCarren Park (RSVP here)