Pat LaFrieda opens pop-up Meats at Time Out Market New York

Pat LaFrieda’s name is all over the city when it comes to the best steak restaurants and best burgers in NYC. But there’s one dish the king of meat—who operates his eponymous Pat LaFrieda Meat Purveyors on the first floor of Time Out Market New York—has yet to conquer: paninos.

The Brooklyn native opened a pop-up called Meats on March 6th on the fifth floor of Time Out Market with a nod to his Italian roots. Panino literally translates to “a little bread” and is often used to refer to a rolled sandwich filled with meats, veggies and cheese.

Photography: Time Out / Savannah Wasserman

At LaFrieda’s pressed-sandwich concept, he’s offering three choices:

Prosciutto de Parma Panino ($17): imported prosciutto, provolone cheese, arugula and balsamic reduction

Italian Stallion Panino ($15): grilled chicken, sautéed broccoli rabe, fresh mozzarella, roasted garlic aioli

Grandpa’s Meatball Panino ($15): all beef LaFrieda meatballs, housemade marinara, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil

We have no doubt that LaFrieda will also master the panino (we were fans of the slow roasted pork shoulder sandwich he debuted recently). But if you’re missing some of the greatest hits, just add an order of the seasoned house fries ($7) and take in the waterfront views of Dumbo and Manhattan—another hit you’ll only find at Time Out Market New York.

Meats will be open noon-8pm Monday-Thursday and Sunday. Noon-10pm on Friday and Saturday.