Pat LaFrieda opens pop-up Meats at Time Out Market New York

News / Eating

By Bao Ong Posted: Friday March 6 2020, 5:46pm

Photography: Time Out / Savannah Wasserman

Pat LaFrieda’s name is all over the city when it comes to the best steak restaurants and best burgers in NYC. But there’s one dish the king of meat—who operates his eponymous Pat LaFrieda Meat Purveyors on the first floor of Time Out Market New York—has yet to conquer: paninos.

The Brooklyn native opened a pop-up called Meats on March 6th on the fifth floor of Time Out Market with a nod to his Italian roots. Panino literally translates to “a little bread” and is often used to refer to a rolled sandwich filled with meats, veggies and cheese.

Photography: Time Out / Savannah Wasserman

At LaFrieda’s pressed-sandwich concept, he’s offering three choices:

  • Prosciutto de Parma Panino ($17): imported prosciutto, provolone cheese, arugula and balsamic reduction
  • Italian Stallion Panino ($15): grilled chicken, sautéed broccoli rabe, fresh mozzarella, roasted garlic aioli
  • Grandpa’s Meatball Panino ($15): all beef LaFrieda meatballs, housemade marinara, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil

We have no doubt that LaFrieda will also master the panino (we were fans of the slow roasted pork shoulder sandwich he debuted recently). But if you’re missing some of the greatest hits, just add an order of the seasoned house fries ($7) and take in the waterfront views of Dumbo and Manhattan—another hit you’ll only find at Time Out Market New York. 

Meats will be open noon-8pm Monday-Thursday and Sunday. Noon-10pm on Friday and Saturday.

Photography: Time Out / Savannah Wasserman

 

 

 

Staff writer
By Bao Ong

Bao Ong edits and writes about all things culinary, everything from restaurant openings and chefs to reviews and trend stories. Bao started his career as a newspaper reporter at the St. Paul Pioneer Press before moving to New York to attend culinary school. While training in the kitchen, he started blogging for one of the first major food blogs (RIP, The Strong Buzz) and worked for restaurant critic Gael Greene. Before Time Out, Bao was with Bon Appétit, where he was the research editor. He previously was the Weekend Fare columnist for The New York Times covering culinary events around the city and has contributed to Serious Eats, Travel + Leisure, Newsweek, Condé Nast Traveler and Gotham magazine, among others. When Bao isn't dining out or cooking, he's obsessed with tennis and plays competitively on a few leagues and the occasional tournament.

Bao has been with Time Out since 2019, and is the New York food and drink editor. Reach him at bao.ong@timeout.com or connect with him on Twitter @baohaus or Instagram @baohaus.

