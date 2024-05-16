Raf's new Croissant Club will have chef-driven flavors each month

Rainbow cookie croissants, Kinder chocolate croissants, even more Cronuts—there's been a lot of recent developments in the world of New York croissants, so, it's only fitting that Raf's is introducing an entire club devoted to those flaky, buttery baked goods.

The Noho hotspot, which serves a daily rotation of French and Italian-inspired baked goods during the day and intimate dinner service by night, is officially launching the Raf's Croissant Club for all of you fans of the lush, laminated pastry. The cafe-restaurant's Executive Pastry Chef Camari Mick has partnered with a lineup of notable, talented cooks, including James Beard Award-winning chef-writer Sophia Roe, YouTube personality Sohla El-Waylly, Jon Shook and Vinny Dotolo of Jon & Vinny's fame, and more to develop unique croissant recipes that will be released throughout the summer.

Starting on Tuesday, May 21st, Raf’s will be offer weekly specialty croissants in collaboration with a new chef. “Each croissant takes creative direction from the featured chef’s roots, culinary cuisine, and favorite flavors, inevitably producing a one-of-a-kind treat,” the team said in a press release. For example, the inaugural croissant will be a collaboration between Chef Mick and Sohla El-Waylly: together, they developed a Spiced Potato “Dosa" croissant, inspired by the savory pancakes of southern India, which will be priced at $14 a pop.

It's not a surprise that Raf's is down to get inventive when it comes to baked goods: on the bakery's regular menu, you'll find newfanged items like croissants flavored with prosciutto and Taleggio ($12), scones inspired by cacio e pepe pasta bowls ($5) and Danishes loaded with sweet, caramelized onions ($6.50).

There will be limited quantities of each croissant available daily as part of Raf's Croissant Club—however, the first 100 Croissant Club customers will receive a frequent-buyer "Croissant Punch Card" to use for every specialty croissant purchased. Customers that fill out their entire punch card for every collaboration will get to take home a free, limited-edition Raf's hat.