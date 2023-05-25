New York
Ray’s turns into Tay’s
Photograph: Tanya Kulesh

Ray's is turning into "Tay's" ahead of Taylor Swift concerts

Meet us at midnight!

Written by
Christina Izzo
Welcome to New York—Taylor Swift's New York, that is. Tri-State Swifties are excitedly counting down the days until the singer's The Eras Tour finally makes its way to the New York area (well, New Jersey) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford on Saturday, May 27, and Sunday, May 28.

There’s already a Taylor Swift Eras Drag Brunch, a Candlelight Concert tributing the pop star and a "Taylor Swift: Storyteller" costume exhibit at The Museum of Arts and Design (MAD) ahead of the MetLife stops—and now the folks behind Lower East Side dive Ray's Bar are getting in on the fun. 

The Chrystie Street hangout will transform from Ray's to "Tay's" for a three-day Taylor Swift-inspired takeover, starting Friday, May 26 through Sunday, May 28. There'll be no bad blood for concertgoing Swift fans here—only love stories, themed drink specials, Taylor-inspired tattoos (so you can represent your love for "Vigilante Shit," "All Too Well" or "Betty" for the rest of time) and a pop-up of limited-edition "Tay's at Ray's merchandise by Le Petite Fete (who hosts the popular Taylor Swift Music Dance Parties series all across the US).

The festivities will, of course, be soundtracked to your favorite tracks from the iconic singer-songwriter ("Blank Space," "Anti-Hero," "Tim McGraw"—which "era" is your fave?), with music curated by Samantha Michelle from 6pm to 9pm each night. 

"Tay's" new hours will be from 3pm to 2am on Friday, May 26 and from 1pm to 2am on Saturday, May 27 and Sunday, May 28, in case you want to figure out how to factor in a pre-show stop at the bar before the big concert this coming weekend. Just make sure you leave some time for Swift's great opening acts, which include Phoebe Bridgers, Gayle, Gracie Abrams and Owenn. 

And even if you don't have tickets to Swift's big shows, no problem. You can still drown your sorrows in some champagne at Tay's!

"Three Days of Tay's" at Ray's
Ray's"Three Days of Tay's" at Ray's

