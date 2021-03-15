Rentable “mini backyards” will soon pop up at The Lawn Club in downtown NY

New Yorkers craving green spaces, listen up: starting the fall of 2021, you'll be able to rent out mini backyards at The Lawn Club inside the Fulton Market Building in the Seaport District.

Half of the 20,000-square-foot space will be covered in synthetic grass and feature a lounge area complete with a slew of lawn games the likes of croquet, cornhole and bocce. The other portion of the destination will boast individual turf courts. Competition junkies will be delighted to know that the staff also plans to host league nights tackling a bunch of different games as well as tailgate packages during popular TV sporting events.

Folks with kids in tow will likely appreciate the "Little Lawn" section of the destination, which will be filled with children games and activities.

Rendering: Courtesy Howard Hughes Corporation

"We are thrilled to introduce a new family-friendly amenity to the Seaport District at a time when our community needs it most," said Saul Scherl, President of the New York Tri-State Region, The Howard Hughes Corporation, the operation behind the effort. "The opening of The Lawn Club is the next step in our city’s return to safe socialization, and continues the thoughtful revitalization of the neighborhood into a must-visit destination in Lower Manhattan."

Given the fall weather, the fun will mostly be set up indoors but we do expect it to spill over onto the sidewalk right outside the massive building once summer hits. Either way, we're guaranteed some exciting activities—which we already desperately need given the year we've all had (and are still having).

Needless to say, the announcement of any sort of nature-adjacent space is always met with cheers of joy by New Yorkers and we expect The Lawn Club to incite the same sort of applause. While waiting for it to open, may we suggest spending some time at this massive Japanese-style outdoor dining area in Industry City? Or, perhaps, dine inside cozy "outdoor villages" at over 30 of the city's top restaurants? But if you're still reluctant to head outdoors (we understand), you might want to consider this super decadent at-home omakase experience instead.

