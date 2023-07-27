RuPaul's Drag Race Werq Shop is popping up in NYC

Ladies, start your engines...because RuPaul herself is hosting a big old weekend 'o drag in NYC next month.

The fabulous festivities kick off on Friday, August 25, at Radio City Music Hall when RuPaul's Drag Race fans will get to see some of their favorite contestants from the franchise perform live and in person at the Werq the World tour, including Asia O’Hara, Daya Betty, Jorgeous, Naomi Smalls, Plastique, and proud NYC drag queen and All Stars season 8 finalist Kandy Muse. The show's mission "is to make fans feel like they're in the middle of an interactive episode taping," per a press release, as a cast of beloved queens partake in "big dance numbers, wild wardrobe changes, all-star catwalk crawls, vicious lip-sync battles" and more.

The drag takeover weekend will continue with Werq Shop NYC, a two-day, two-floor pop-up store experience at 131 Greene Street in Soho in partnership with Shopify.

Operating from 10am to 6pm on Saturday, August 26, (hosted by Rify Royalty with DJ Ohaileigh) and Sunday, August 27 (hosted by Nicky O with DJ Brik), the retail pop-up will include exclusive RuPaul's Drag Race, Werq the World and World of Wonder merchandise, NYC-themed apparel and streetwear, exclusive zines and prints, vintage and one-of-a-kind pieces, books, housewares and more from queer artists and brands. (And if you caught the Radio City show the night prior, you can enjoy 15 percent off at the shop if you show your ticket receipt at check-out.)

Along with the various shopping opportunities, attendees can enjoy live drag performances from NYC-area queens and special guests, DJ sets, Drag Race-themed photo ops and selfie spots, a full coffee shop and lounge, giveaways and more.



Though walk-ins are welcome, space is not guaranteed, so secure your Werq Shop NYC entry by picking up a ticketed time slot at the Voss Events website. The $3 reservation fee can be deducted from retail purchases in-store.