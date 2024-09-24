A few months ago, we were asking the important questions: when was Salt & Straw going to finally open in New York? Hosting its first pop-up in New York last year, the Portland-based ice cream shop has continued to tease us with the promises of honey lavender and Basque cheesecake scoops. A year of pop-ups later, the wait is finally over.

Photograph: Noah Fecks | Interior of Salt & Straw

As of Friday, Salt & Straw (360 Amsterdam Avenue) is officially open on the Upper West Side. The 1,000-square-foot shop features a mural by a Brooklyn-based artist, a to-go fridge filled with classic and seasonal pints and a walk-up counter where all of the unlimited samples can be had. With locations in Arizona, California, Florida, Nevada and Oregon, this is the first location to land in New York.

Eleven of Salt & Straw’s tried and true classics are on the menu, including Sea Salt with Caramel Ribbons, Honey Lavender and Strawberry Honey Balsamic with Black Pepper. However, the newest outpost has exclusive flavors only to NYC. Pulling on our love of all things bagel, the Cinnamon Raisin Bagels & Schmear features candied cinnamon bagels from PopUpBagels with cinnamon cream cheese ribbons. Breads Bakery also has a unique scoop here, too: the Chocolate Babka with Hazelnut Fudge with a chocolate stracciatella ripple. Not leaving savory out of the equation comes the quintessential NYC flavor: Pastrami on Rye. Sourcing pastrami straight from Carnegie Deli, the butterscotch ice cream base comes with a mustard custard swirl and toasted rye crumble.

The shop will also feature rotating scoops to keep up with the seasons. Just in time for fall, the to-go fridge features pints of their Apple Series. Available until the end of the month, snag one (or all) of the five unique flavors, including Apple Pie vs. Pumpkin Pie; Apple Cider Donuts; Finnriver’s Black Currant Apple Cider; Green Apple Wasabi Sorbet and Caramel Apple Sherbet.

But if the Upper West Side is too far out of reach, worry not, the West Village location is coming next month. Until then, happy scooping!