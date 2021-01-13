For culinary programming run by a car company, Intersect by Lexus has featured some surprisingly excellent chefs in their Restaurant-in-Residence rotation, and this month's is no exception: Mashama Bailey, the James Beard Award-winning chef behind The Grey (one of the best restaurants in Savannah, GA) is bringing her bold Southern cooking to the Big Apple.



Launching Thursday, January 21 and running through mid-April, the venue's first-ever takeout and delivery residency will feature a weekly rotating three-course menu from The Grey, which will be available for pickup and local delivery Thursdays through Sundays via Taste. Each meal will cost $65 (excluding tax, gratuity, and delivery fees) and will feature Bailey's signature take on Port City cuisine.



Menus for the residency will be released every Monday and the first three weeks will include:

Week of January 21 -- Smoked Catfish with Rye Crackers // Yardbird with Captain Sauce // Devil's Food Cake

Week of January 25 -- Leeks Vinaigrette // Grilled Red Snapper // Butterscotch Cream

Leeks Vinaigrette // Grilled Red Snapper // Butterscotch Cream Week of February 1 -- Crab Louie // Smoked Lamb // Brown Butter Fritter

To complement the food, a wine pairing package ($24) and à la carte cocktails such as a Chatham Artillery Punch are also available as add-ons. Orders will also include branded goodies like Bailey and Johno Morisano’s new book, Black, White & The Grey, an at-home pickling kit, and a free month of Netflix to stream Bailey’s episode of Chef’s Table.

Photograph: Peter Garritano

Peter Garritano

Peter Garritano

Most popular on Time Out

- The 10 best things about living in NYC, according to New Yorkers

- New York’s most desired Airbnb is this treehouse cabin

- New York launches vaccine app that tells you when you’re eligible

- The 100 best movies of all time

- Ski near NYC with these day trips

Want to know what’s cool in the city before your friends do? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest and greatest from NYC and beyond.