Parma Affair at Savta
Photograph: Francesco Sapienza | Parma Affair at Savta

Savta is serving pizza dough sandwiches on Bleecker Street

Loaded with burrata, smoked salmon and more.

Written by
Christina Izzo
New Yorkers love pizza—hell, we love it so much that we'll eat a pizza box made of pizza. So the Greenwich Village restaurant Savta is being very savvy, then, by replacing ordinary old sandwich bread with, you guessed it, pizza dough on its newly launched lunch menu.

RECOMMENDED: The 29 best pizza places in NYC, including simple slices and elaborate whole pies

Available Wednesdays through Fridays from noon to 5pm, the pizza dough sandwiches are the centerpieces of the lunch menu, which includes regular 'za, vegetable dishes and more. The not-so-traditional sammies include Italian-inspired options like the "Parma Affair" (with grilled chicken, San Daniele prosciutto, burrata and pesto), the "Caprese" (with frisée, tomato, burrata, balsamic glaze and basil), and the "Prosciutto Cotto" (with marinara sauce, ham, frisée, mushrooms and burrata).

You can also get the bagel-esque "Smoked Salmon," loaded with cream cheese, tomato and red onion, as well as the "Bleecker Street Hot Dog," which comes with two beef sausages nestled with onions on a pillowy bed of pizza dough bread, drizzled with ketchup, mustard and sweet relish. Now, we know there's a lot of contention around whether or not a hot dog is a sandwich, but we'll let you decide which side of the bun, er, pizza dough you're on. 

"I put a lot of love into the pizzas, too, fermenting the dough for 3-4 days to create a flavorful crust," owner Vincent Benoliel—who's also behind Pasta Corner in midtown—previously told Time Out. If you’re rather picky about your pizzas (you like them round), there’s plenty of traditionally shaped options, from classics like the "Pomodoro" (with tomato, basil and fior di latte cheese) to signatures like the “Spianata” (piccante calabrese salumi, grilled peppers and fior di latte) and more modern pies like the "Anchovy" (with shishito peppers, burrata, cherry tomatoes and garlic). 

You can enjoy your pizza of any configuration, sandwich or otherwise, al fresco throughout the warm-weather season at the restaurant's back patio or sidewalk seating. In the meantime, check out some of Savta's pizza dough creations and other dishes below: 

Caprese pizza dough sandwich at Savta
Photograph: Francesco Sapienza | Caprese pizza dough sandwich at Savta
Bleecker Street Hot Dog at Savta
Photograph: Francesco Sapienza | Bleecker Street Hot Dog at Savta

