See 12 cool photos of the frozen Bryant Park fountain this week

By Rebecca Fontana Posted: Thursday December 28 2017, 1:23pm

The first thing we suggest doing this below-freezing week is burrowing under your covers while wearing a ski jacket and spooning a cup of hot chocolate. But if you absolutely must venture outdoors, may we suggest stopping by the frozen Bryant Park fountain? The icy landmark officially makes it feel like winter is here, and it will be frozen this entire week (just like our fingers). 

The temperature in NYC will hit an average high of a mere 25 degrees for the next nine days, and an extreme cold weather report and a Code Blue have been issued in the city. So make sure you bundle up if you do go visit the frigid fountain. 

It’s also an excuse to swing by the shops at the Bryant Park Winter Village, which will only be open until January 2. You have until March 4 to skate at the rink, though, and we’re sure the fountain will freeze again before then, too.

Summer, where are you? 

A post shared by Charline S (@charline_so) on

A post shared by suziemay212 (@suziemay212) on

A post shared by Julien Creuhy (@ju.crh) on

A post shared by Clara Peters (@clarajosie119) on

A post shared by Susan Clayre (@foreversue) on

Staff writer
By Rebecca Fontana 583 Posts

Rebecca Fontana is the Digital Content Director at Time Out New York. She once skipped Easter dinner because she won the Hamilton lottery. Follow her on Twitter at @RebeccaEFontana.

