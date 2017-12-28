See 12 cool photos of the frozen Bryant Park fountain this week

The first thing we suggest doing this below-freezing week is burrowing under your covers while wearing a ski jacket and spooning a cup of hot chocolate. But if you absolutely must venture outdoors, may we suggest stopping by the frozen Bryant Park fountain? The icy landmark officially makes it feel like winter is here, and it will be frozen this entire week (just like our fingers).
The temperature in NYC will hit an average high of a mere 25 degrees for the next nine days, and an extreme cold weather report and a Code Blue have been issued in the city. So make sure you bundle up if you do go visit the frigid fountain.
It’s also an excuse to swing by the shops at the Bryant Park Winter Village, which will only be open until January 2. You have until March 4 to skate at the rink, though, and we’re sure the fountain will freeze again before then, too.
Summer, where are you?
