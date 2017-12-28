See 12 cool photos of the frozen Bryant Park fountain this week

The first thing we suggest doing this below-freezing week is burrowing under your covers while wearing a ski jacket and spooning a cup of hot chocolate. But if you absolutely must venture outdoors, may we suggest stopping by the frozen Bryant Park fountain? The icy landmark officially makes it feel like winter is here, and it will be frozen this entire week (just like our fingers).

The temperature in NYC will hit an average high of a mere 25 degrees for the next nine days, and an extreme cold weather report and a Code Blue have been issued in the city. So make sure you bundle up if you do go visit the frigid fountain.

It’s also an excuse to swing by the shops at the Bryant Park Winter Village, which will only be open until January 2. You have until March 4 to skate at the rink, though, and we’re sure the fountain will freeze again before then, too.

Summer, where are you?

A post shared by Noel Y. C.🇵🇭🇺🇸 (@nyclovesnyc) on Dec 27, 2017 at 5:07am PST

A post shared by Rosalie Quinto-Demigo (@mitzgami) on Dec 27, 2017 at 6:25am PST

A post shared by Charline S (@charline_so) on Dec 28, 2017 at 7:57am PST

A post shared by 𝔏𝔬𝔲𝔦𝔰 𝔉𝔞𝔤𝔞𝔫 (@nobadthing) on Dec 27, 2017 at 11:06pm PST

A post shared by suziemay212 (@suziemay212) on Dec 28, 2017 at 7:04am PST

A post shared by Julien Creuhy (@ju.crh) on Dec 28, 2017 at 6:58am PST

A post shared by Reshad Jason Asgarali (@reshadjason) on Dec 28, 2017 at 6:56am PST

A post shared by Il mio viaggio a New York (@ilmioviaggioanewyork) on Dec 28, 2017 at 5:33am PST

A post shared by Clara Peters (@clarajosie119) on Dec 28, 2017 at 4:45am PST

A post shared by Susan Clayre (@foreversue) on Dec 28, 2017 at 4:31am PST

A post shared by Charlotte Diggins (@misscdiggins) on Dec 28, 2017 at 3:08am PST

A post shared by John E. Rodriguez (@kiteboarder23) on Dec 28, 2017 at 12:46am PST

Sign up to receive great Time Out deals in your inbox each day.​