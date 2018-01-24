See Above & Beyond’s exclusive film screening next week in NYC

We may only be a month into 2018, but what a month it’s already been for the music scene in New York City. From amazing parties to new venues, it’s clear New Yorkers are coping with their post-holiday hangovers just fine. And this weekend, world-renowned DJ trio Above & Beyond are joining in on the fun.



On Saturday, January 27 the beloved supergroup will be making their return to Gotham for a massive performance at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center. This highly-anticipated show comes as part of their most ambitious North American tour to date and just off the heels of the release of their new album, Common Ground, which is currently available for pre-order. In fact, every ticket sold to the show comes with a copy of the new CD (in case you needed more incentive to grab yours ASAP).

But that’s not all. The group will also be hosting a weeklong screening event of their new concert documentary, Above & Beyond Acoustic: Giving Up The Day Job at Chelsea’s Cinépolis Theater beginning January 30. The never-before-in-theaters film offers an intimate, behind-the-scenes glimpse of one of the world’s biggest dance-music acts as they risk it all to leave the electronic music world behind and go acoustic. If you’re lucky enough to snag a ticket to the first screening, you will also be treated to an exclusive Q&A session with Above & Beyond themselves.

The guys have already dished to Time Out on their most memorable NYC moments, but we can safely assume Gotham has a lot more adventures in store for them when they return this weekend.

