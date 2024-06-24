See free Broadway performances in Bryant Park starting this July

If you're Broadway enthusiast but don't necessarily have the budget to check out all the best shows, you'll enjoy this: Bryant Park is going to play home to some of the most iconic Broadway productions on select days from 12:30pm-1:30pm next month, so you can get a taste of it all.

The performances, an effort organized by 106.7 LITE FM and iHeartRadio Broadway, will kick off on Thursday, July 11 and continue for the subsequent three Thursdays on a stage setup in the park at Sixth Avenue between 40th and 42nd streets.

RECOMMENDED: The best Broadway shows you need to see

Dubbed Broadway in Bryant Park, the lineup is stacked with some of the best numbers from some of the most popular musicals.

On Thursday, July 11, you'll be able to experience numbers by the cast of Back to the Future, Hell’s Kitchen, The Who’s TOMMY, The Wiz and Water for Elephants. Radio host Helen Little will be the master of ceremonies, which will also include a pre-performance by the students of AMDA College of the Performing Arts.

The following Thursday, July 18, will be the ultimate lineup for kids and Disney fans, with performances from the casts of Aladdin, Frozen and The Lion King. Radio personalities Cubby and Christine will be hosting the day.

Rich Kaminski will direct the following Thursday, when acts from Chicago, Moulin Rouge! The Musical, The Book of Mormon, The Great Gatsby and The Notebook will take the stage.

The final Thursday, August 1, will feature another pre-show by the students of AMDA College of the Performing Arts, who will put on renditions from the Mean Girls musical. Also on deck will be acts from & Juliet, A Wonderful World, SIX The Musical, The Outsiders and Wicked.

Because the events are free, it's recommended that you show up early to secure a good spot. LITE FM will take over the park as early as 11am with live entertainment and MCs.

You can visit Bryant Park's website for up to date information and earn a chance to win free tickets to a full Broadway show on Lite FM's website.