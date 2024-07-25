See legendary theater costumes at this free exhibit in Manhattan

To make a theatrical production shine, it's not just about the actors delivering their lines perfectly. The lighting must work just right. The music must pair with each scene. And the costumes must complement each actor, whether they're in a baroque gown, a military uniform or streetwear.

The power of costumes will be in the spotlight at a new exhibit by The Public Theater. This free exhibit will be on view from Sunday, July 28, through Friday, August 30 in the theater’s Shiva Theater in Manhattan’s Noho neighborhood.

RECOMMENDED: Let me tell you—Broadway doesn’t need to be that serious

At The Public Theater's Costume Exhibit, see exquisite costumes spanning four decades of acclaimed Public Theater and Free Shakespeare in the Park productions. Expect to can see pieces from iconic shows like A Chorus Line and Hamilton and Delacorte Theater productions of Twelfth Night, Richard III, Mother Courage and On the Town. Admire the intricacies of lacy dresses, fuzzy capes and ornate top hats, among many other incredible outfits.

Photograph: By Martha Swope, 2001 Snowbound | A Chorus Line

You'll get a chance to admire costumes worn by legendary performers such as Meryl Streep, Denzel Washington, Anne Hathaway, Audra McDonald, Danai Gurira, Kevin Kline, Peter Dinklage and more.

This exhibit was curated by former Director of Costumes Luke McDonough with assistance from current Director of Costumes Vanessa Watters and Associate Director Melinda Basaca.

Photograph: By Martha Swope | Richard III

It opens during the theater's Block Party on Sunday, July 28, with daily hours through August. The exhibit is free to attend and doesn't require tickets.

After the show, you might just feel inspired to continue the fun at the Museum of Broadway's Moulin Rouge exhibit or even get tickets to one of the best shows on Broadway or Off Broadway.