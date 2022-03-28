Just as the days get longer, chain drug stores toss their candy hearts to make room for goop-filled chocolate eggs, and bars start firing up their frozen drink machines, so too, does Serra by Birreria at Eataly Flatiron note the arrival of spring. The rooftop restaurant changes its decor to celebrate the arrival of each new season, and on Tuesday, March 29, its “winter in the Italian countryside” theme will transform into a primavera concept.

Photograph: Courtesy of Eataly

The bright, airy space—where natural light streams in through wide windows and a high glass roof will take on a greenhouse fashion—is intended to evoke the Italian countryside. The dining room will be festooned with faux blooms so you can swing by for a fresh spring selfie any time and save the visit to the Botanical Garden for the weekend. The installation features climbing vines and flowers among its photo ops.

Serra’s new menu items are largely sourced from the Union Square Greenmarket nearby. You’ll see local produce in plates like the scarola alla griglia, which tops its main ingredient bitter greens with parmigiano reggiano, balsamic and EVOO, and the poached carciofo, which adds housemade gremolata, pistachios, herbs and lemon zest to the gently seared artichoke. Crostata varieties are also new to the dessert menu. Flaky crusts are filled with blends of chocolate and coffee, almond and cherry and apple and apricot.

Photograph: Courtesy of Eataly

Limoncello-inspired cocktails also take flavors from fresh vegetables. Billed “veggie-cellos,” they include the Carota (with carrots), Piselli (spring peas) and the Rabarbaro (rhubarb.) The bar is also harking back to cocktails of the past with cosmos and grasshoppers.

Photograph: Courtesy of Eataly

For the first time since it began its seasonal installations, Serra by Birreria will also host a live event ro ring in the spring: live floral painting by this iteration’s design team at 11:30am on Tuesday.

Serra by Birreria is located on the 14th floor of Eataly NYC Flatiron at 200 Fifth Ave. It’s open from 11:30am to 9:30pm from Monday-Sunday.

