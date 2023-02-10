New York
Time Out New York V-Day Cards
Photograph: Shutterstock

Share the love with these NYC-themed Valentine cards

For the sweetie who has a pizza your heart.

Rossilynne Skena Culgan
Written by
Rossilynne Skena Culgan
Finding the right words to say on Valentine's Day can be tough, but we're here to help. The Time Out team created some very NYC-themed cards to share with your sweetie this week sure to make them say "aww" or at least chuckle a little.

In the meantime, if you're still looking for a fun Valentine's Day date, we've got you covered on that front, too, with a list of 30+ fun and flirty events. If you still need some V-Day chocolate (for yourself or a loved one), here are 14 of our favorite confectioners, including one that Katharine Hepburn called "the best in the world." And finally, if you're on the hunt for a beautiful bouquet, try these flower delivery shops around NYC.

For the artsy type 

An NYC valentine with the caption reading "I'm so glad we MET."
Photograph: Shutterstock / Time Out

For the cat ladies and cat dads 

An NYC Valentine card with a cat reading "You make me purr like a bodega cat."
Photograph: Shutterstock / Time Out

A classic wish for a classy Valentine

An NYC Valentine card with a photo of the Statue of Liberty reading "I'll always carry a torch for you."
Photograph: Shutterstock / Time Out

For the bug squasher in the relationship

An NYC Valentine card with a photo of a spotted lanternfly reading "I'd kill for you."
Photograph: Shutterstock / Time Out

For a true pal

An NYC Valentine card with a dinosaur reading "You're dino-mite."
Photograph: Shutterstock / Time Out

Carby wishes  

An NYC Valentine card with a photo of a bagel reading "Will you be my bae-gel?"
Photograph: Shutterstock / Time Out

It's ok to be a little cheesy on V-Day

An NYC Valentine card with a photo of pizza reading "I'll cling to you like the last dollar slice in NYC"
Photograph: Shutterstock / Time Out

For the one you'd walk 500 miles for

An NYC Valentine card with an NY Marathon medal reading "Our love deserves a medal."
Photograph: Shutterstock / Time Out

To the sweetie you'll always travel to see, no matter how many subway transfers it takes  

An NYC Valentine card with a MetroCard reading "I'll never forget you."
Photograph: Shutterstock / Time Out

That feeling when you really condiment one another 

An NYC Valentine card with a hot dog reading "I relish you."
Photograph: Shutterstock / Time Out

