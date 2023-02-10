Share the love with these NYC-themed Valentine cards

[title]
Finding the right words to say on Valentine's Day can be tough, but we're here to help. The Time Out team created some very NYC-themed cards to share with your sweetie this week sure to make them say "aww" or at least chuckle a little.
In the meantime, if you're still looking for a fun Valentine's Day date, we've got you covered on that front, too, with a list of 30+ fun and flirty events. If you still need some V-Day chocolate (for yourself or a loved one), here are 14 of our favorite confectioners, including one that Katharine Hepburn called "the best in the world." And finally, if you're on the hunt for a beautiful bouquet, try these flower delivery shops around NYC.
