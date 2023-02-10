Share the love with these NYC-themed Valentine cards

Finding the right words to say on Valentine's Day can be tough, but we're here to help. The Time Out team created some very NYC-themed cards to share with your sweetie this week sure to make them say "aww" or at least chuckle a little.

In the meantime, if you're still looking for a fun Valentine's Day date, we've got you covered on that front, too, with a list of 30+ fun and flirty events. If you still need some V-Day chocolate (for yourself or a loved one), here are 14 of our favorite confectioners, including one that Katharine Hepburn called "the best in the world." And finally, if you're on the hunt for a beautiful bouquet, try these flower delivery shops around NYC.

For the artsy type

Photograph: Shutterstock / Time Out

For the cat ladies and cat dads

Photograph: Shutterstock / Time Out

A classic wish for a classy Valentine

Photograph: Shutterstock / Time Out

For the bug squasher in the relationship

Photograph: Shutterstock / Time Out

For a true pal

Photograph: Shutterstock / Time Out

Carby wishes

Photograph: Shutterstock / Time Out

It's ok to be a little cheesy on V-Day

Photograph: Shutterstock / Time Out

For the one you'd walk 500 miles for

Photograph: Shutterstock / Time Out

To the sweetie you'll always travel to see, no matter how many subway transfers it takes

Photograph: Shutterstock / Time Out

That feeling when you really condiment one another