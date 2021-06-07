If yesterday (and this morning) are any indication of what's to come, we're not sure we're ready for it: a sweltering heat dome is set to take over New York through the middle of this week.

Right before the weekend, Governor Andrew Cuomo actually warned us about the very first heat wave of 2021. "[The heat] is about to blanket the state with sweltering temperatures and thick humidity for several days," he said in an official statement. "I urge all New Yorkers to take action to prevent heat-related illnesses or injury. [...] Check on neighbors and limit outdoor activity to ensure you and your loved ones remain safe and healthy through these extreme temperatures."

Thank goodness, we've got the city's pools and beaches to cool off at. If you're looking for some privacy, we can even point you towards a few hidden beach destinations that you can already visit. But if it's the indoors that you're craving, we suggest spending the day perusing through the best exhibits the city has to offer. Here is a running list of the ones that are open and worth exploring at the moment.

Back to the sweltering outdoors: what is a heat dome, you ask? According to the National Ocean Service, the weather-related event happens when the atmosphere traps hot ocean air like "a lid or a cap." We're basically trapped under a dome of incredibly warm air. Fun times indeed.

The National Weather Service has predicted that temperatures may reach the low 90s (current temperature in New York City: 83 degrees... Although it feels like 96 degrees) with very high levels of humidity.

To keep it short: stay safe, New Yorkers. Drink loads of water, try to stay indoors as much as possible, check on your fellow city dwellers and just try not to be in the sun for the next couple of days. Good luck and... happy summer!