A pink installation at the Magic Hour bar.
Photograph: By Dan Nilsen Photography

Sip pink cocktails at this over-the-top rose-hued rooftop in Manhattan

On the menu: boozy hot chocolate, pink drinks and lots of sweet treats.

Rossilynne Skena Culgan
Written by
Rossilynne Skena Culgan
Season after season, Magic Hour Rooftop Bar & Lounge sprinkles its special blend of hospitality pixie dust to transform its venue into an immersive spectacle. This winter is no different as the Garment District bar presents the saccharine Pink Winter Lodge: Neon Frost Edition.

Expect pink decor everywhere, plus a themed menu with pink drinks and pink sweet treats. Make a reservation here; walk-ins are welcome as well. Here’s what else to experience at this winter pop-up atop Moxy Hotel Times Square (7th Avenue and West 36th Street).

No matter the weather—yes, even if snow is in the forecast—Magic Hour makes for a fun destination, as it offers an indoor and outdoor rooftop with a retractable roof.

A neon installation at Magic Hour.
Photograph: By Dan Nilsen Photography

Stroll through a neon pink winter wonderland featuring metallic pink fringe, neon walls, and pink trees. The venue's iconic carousel is decked out in metallic pink, offering a unique dining experience. On the East Terrace, an interactive custom snow globe makes for a very Instagrammable experience.

But perhaps the most stunning visuals are the sweeping skyline views. The Empire State Building is the star of the show, tucked in among the other skyscrapers of Midtown. 

Meanwhile on the 2nd floor of Moxy, the atrium evokes the Alps with a life-size ski lift and a pop-up by Inkloo at Bar Moxy where the Apres Ski pink chocolate will also be served. 

Here's what's on the menu at Magic Hour

Senior beverage director Nikki McCutcheon infused the menu with lots of creativity—and lots of pink touches. To complement the drink menu, try the sharable desserts from pastry chef Erin Cayaban.

A glass of champagne.
Photograph: Courtesy of TAO Group Hospitality

Drinks

  • Après Ski ($20): pink boozy hot chocolate made with Absolut Vanilla, oat milk, white chocolate, and mini marshmallows
  • Catch Flights, Not Feelings ($25): cocktail made with Beau Joie Brut Champagne, peach, and coconut
  • All That Glitters ($25): cocktail infused with New Amsterdam Vodka, allspice, cranberry ginger beer, and rosemary
A collection of pink desserts.
Photograph: Courtesy of TAO Group Hospitality

Desserts

  • Sweetest Surprise Cake ($28): edible pink box with a silver box featuring a flourless chocolate cake, chocolate filling, peppermint chocolate chips, crispy pears, and sprinkles
  • S’mores Stack ($16): chocolate-covered graham crackers dipped in gold and filled with marshmallows, topped with pink cotton candy
  • Après Cookie Skillet ($18): a sharable gooey chocolate chip cookie, vanilla ice cream, toasted meringue, topped with a snowflake
  • Stay Cozy Cupcake ($12): pink velvet cupcake
  • Pink Apple Cider Donuts ($14): gluten-free donuts with pink glaze and gold sprinkles

    Loading animation
