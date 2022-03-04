Six ways to help Ukraine right now in NYC

Support these Ukrainian businesses in NYC and donate to these causes.

When Russia launched a full-scale invasion on Ukraine, there was an immediate outcry across the world, including here in New York City.

New Yorkers, including Russian immigrants, have been taking to the streets in front of the Russian Federation’s mission to the United Nations and in Times Square to demand Russia's president Vladimir Putin end his war on Ukraine.

It's clear the Ukrainian people face immense danger and need all the help they can get. It's easy to feel helpless since we're so far away, but there are many ways to help Ukraine from right here in NYC. Below are six things you can do to help.

1. Show up to a rally

Follow Razom for Ukraine, a non-profit supporting people of Ukraine in their continued quest for democracy and progress, on Instagram (razom.for.ukraine) for updates on where and when people are organizing.

2. Support Ukrainian businesses in NYC

New York's East Village, which has the biggest population of Ukrainian residents in the city and in the entire country, has a handful of Ukrainian-owned businesses you can patronize to help support them, including Veselka, Ukrainian East Village Restaurant and Streecha. Other neighborhoods in Brooklyn, like Brighton Beach and Sheepshead Bay have their own spots, including Golden Leo, Rondel and in Ridgewood, there's Varenyk House.

Veselka actually turned its black and white cookies into yellow and blue cookies—the colors of the Ukrainian flag.

NYC’s Veselka decided to replace the classic black and white cookie this morning. Interviews with Ukrainian community leaders in NY air on @NPR @MorningEdition tmrrw pic.twitter.com/D8JP2SJSL4 — Jasmine Garsd Garcia (@JasGarsd) February 24, 2022

Here's how NYC's Ukrainian Village is responding to the war and showing solidarity with Ukraine.

3. Take part in local fundraisers

Archestratus is hosting a big bake sale for Ukraine, 100% of borscht sales at Veselka is going to Razom for Ukraine, Dacha 1946 is hosting Cook for Ukraine events and Inked NYC is hosting a raffle for tattoo time to raise money for refugees displaced by the war in Ukraine with proceeds going toward Razom.

4. Donate to humanitarian organizations

You can make a big difference by funding Ukrainian groups directly and organizations supporting the Ukrainian effort and its refugees, including the following:

The Ukrainian Red Cross aids refugees to training doctors. Donate here.

aids refugees to training doctors. Donate here. The British Red Cross has launched an appeal to raise funds for food, medical supplies, shelter and water. Donate here.

has launched an appeal to raise funds for food, medical supplies, shelter and water. Donate here. Revived Soldiers Ukraine funds medication and medical supplies for army hospitals on the front line. Donate here.

funds medication and medical supplies for army hospitals on the front line. Donate here. Nova Ukraine provides civilians with everything from baby food and hygiene products to clothes and household supplies. Donate here.

provides civilians with everything from baby food and hygiene products to clothes and household supplies. Donate here. Sunflower for Peace provides first-aid backpacks to doctors and paramedics on the front line. Donate here.

provides first-aid backpacks to doctors and paramedics on the front line. Donate here. Voices of Children focuses on helping children recover from the psychological trauma of war. Donate here.

focuses on helping children recover from the psychological trauma of war. Donate here. United Help Ukraine distributes food and medical supplies to internally displaced people in Ukraine. Donate here.

distributes food and medical supplies to internally displaced people in Ukraine. Donate here. Doctors Without Borders provides treatments for a range of regional diseases and medical problems. More info here.

provides treatments for a range of regional diseases and medical problems. More info here. Razom was created for Ukrainian emergency response missions in 2014 and hand out first aid kits and other medical supplies to help those on the ground in Ukraine. Donate here. It is also coordinating much of the rallies and pro-Ukraine events here in NYC.

was created for Ukrainian emergency response missions in 2014 and hand out first aid kits and other medical supplies to help those on the ground in Ukraine. Donate here. It is also coordinating much of the rallies and pro-Ukraine events here in NYC. Ukrainian National Women's League of America is helping with humanitarian aid for civilians inside Ukraine who have been displaced or injured, as well as to four military hospitals. Donate here.

is helping with humanitarian aid for civilians inside Ukraine who have been displaced or injured, as well as to four military hospitals. Donate here. UNICEF provides life-saving programs for the country's 7.5 million children. Donate here.

provides life-saving programs for the country's 7.5 million children. Donate here. CARE provides Food, Hygiene Kits, Psychosocial (Support) services, Water and cash assistance to local partners in Ukraine. Donate here.

provides Food, Hygiene Kits, Psychosocial (Support) services, Water and cash assistance to local partners in Ukraine. Donate here. GoFundMe has also launched a centralized hub that includes verified fundraisers.

5. Support journalism

You can actually help accurate news flowing out from Ukraine by donating directly to The Kyiv Independent, a Ukraine-based English-language newspaper. By donating to its Patreon and GoFundMe pages, you can help journalists relocate, set up back-up offices and continue their operations from neighboring countries.

6. Read up on the history of the Russia-Ukraine crisis

Librarians at the Brooklyn Public Library have published "Books to Understand the Russia-Ukraine Crisis," a list of key texts that can help you understand what's going on. The list includes In Wartime: Stories from Ukraine and Putin's people: how the KGB took back Russia and then took on the West. The NYPL has also released a list of books to help better understand Ukraine's history.

Additionally, if you want more information and want to appreciate the art and culture of Ukraine, head to the Ukrainian Museum in the East Village.