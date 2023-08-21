Snap some gourd-geous photos at Color Factory’s new fall installation

Autumn brings some of the beautiful colors in nature with its crispy red leaves and bright orange pumpkins, so it's no surprise that Color Factory is going all out for the season as well.

The Soho immersive art museum will present Haunted Hues, a Halloween-themed takeover, running from September 14 to November 1 with plenty of tricks and treats. Tickets start at $39 and are on sale here.

The experience will include a pumpkin patch with a Color Factory twist, fun giveaways and fresh seasonal treats. Plus, guests can add on a new scavenger hunt to search for hidden monsters throughout the venue.

Photograph: Courtesy of Color Factory

The space is home to 14 immersive exhibits that engage all the senses in an exploration of the art and science of color. The museum works with local artists, designers and creatives to bring the designs to life. Even if you've visited before, expect to see new surprising and delightful activities in the autumn iteration. The all-ages experience focuses on inspiring moments of joy through art.

As always, the Color Factory experience packs plenty of photo opportunities into its 20,000-square-foot venue. While you can definitely take the standard selfies, Color Factory makes it even easier to get fantastic photos. You'll get a customized code when you come in, then you can use that code at cameras throughout the space allowing you plenty of time to get a picture-perfect pose.

Photograph: Courtesy of Color Factory

Even if you're not the influencer type, we'd recommend wearing your favorite fall colors to make your photos really pop. Who knows, maybe you can even snap an early photo for your holiday cards.

