Need to take your mind off things on Election Day? The web series Stars in the House, which has been helping to distract and focus theater expats nearly every day since New York's theaters got shut down in March, is going all-out on Tuesday, November 3 with a 10-hour marathon of conversations, rare videos and live performances featuring dozens of Broadway and television luminaries.

Hosted by show-tune savant Seth Rudetsky and his husband, producer James Wesley, the Stars in the House Election Day Vote-a-Thon will be broadcast for free on the Stars in the House YouTube channel starting at 9am EST (2pm GMT). "It's not gonna much fun just watching the news all day and speculating about what might happen," Rudetsky says. "This will be a combination of patriotism and funny stories and interactions, and a nice time to just feel a sense of community." (Proceeds from any donations will benefit the Actors Fund.)

Scheduled guests include Chita Rivera, Josh Groban, Martin Short, Lea Salonga, Betty Buckley, Jessie Mueller, Karen Olivo, Jeremy Jordan, Laurie Metcalf, BD Wong, Stephanie J. Block, Melissa Manchester, Megan Hilty, Michael Cerveris and Joel Grey. Broadway actor-singer Brenda Braxton spells in as guest host from 2pm through 3pm. The broadcast is divided into three sections, and Time Out has obtained a tentative lineup for each of the three parts, which you can find below.

In addition to the stars listed here, many other visitors are set to drop in at various points during the Vote-a-Thon, including Vanessa Williams, Kelli O'Hara, Ben Stiller, Laura Benanti, Sarah Silverman, Annette Bening, Sean Hayes, Gavin Creel, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Elizabeth Stanley, Lauren Patten, Marilu Henner, Will Chase and Ingrid Michaelson, Victor Garber, Marissa Jaret Winokur, Rosie Perez, Iain Armitage and Caroline Rhea. Stay all day and see ’em all!

Jeremy Jordan | Photograph: Nathan Johnson

9:15am: Alice Ripley

9:30am: Lea Salonga

9:40am: Marc Shaiman

10:00am: Andrea Martin

10:20am: Jenna Russell

10:30am: Adam Pascal

11:00am: Michael McElroy

11:10am: Karen Olivo

11:30am: Michael Cerveris

11:40am: Judy Kuhn and Beth Malone

12pm: Jeremy Jordan

12:10pm: Marcia Cross

12:20pm: Joel Grey

12:30pm: Darius De Haas

12:40pm: Julia Murney

1pm: Yasmina and Karmine Alers

1:10pm: Glenn Scarpelli

1:20pm: Laura Bell Bundy

1:30pm: Jessie Mueller and Lindsay Mendez

1:50pm: Stephanie J. Block

2pm: Melissa Errico

2:10pm: Tony Yazbeck

3pm: Josh Groban

3:10pm: Patti Murin and Colin Donnell

3:30pm: Dana Delany

3:40pm: Laurie Metcalf

3:50pm: Colleen Ballinger

4pm: Chita Rivera and Lisa Mordente

4:20pm: Terrance Mann and Charlotte d'Amboise

4:30pm: Bellamy Young

4:40pm: Ann Hampton Callaway

4:50pm: Anika Larsen and Freddie

5pm: BD Wong

5:10pm: Betty Buckley

5:20pm: Jenna Ushkowitz

5:30pm: Megan Hilty and Carly Hughes

5:50pm: Liz Callaway

6pm: Melissa Manchester

6:10pm: Christine Pedi

6:30pm: Peri Gilpin

6:40pm: Martin Short

James Wesley and Seth Rudetsky | Photograph: Juli Wesley

Want to know what's cool in the city before your friends do? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest and greatest from NYC and beyond.