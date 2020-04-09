St. Patrick's Cathedral is live-streaming a service for Easter

Here's a different kind of Good News this Easter: You'll be able to get a front-pew seat from home at the St. Patrick's Cathedral Easter Mass this year.

PIX11 will broadcast live from the cathedral on its website and its Facebook page and it will be streamed on the Cathedral's YouTube page, starting at 10am on Sunday.

While the church has canceled public gatherings and services for the foreseeable future, the livestream will continue a very hallowed tradition here in New York City.

"We may not be able to gather in our churches this Easter, but, thanks to PIX11, we’ll be together in spirit," said Cardinal Timothy Dolan in a statement. "I look forward to praying with all of you, in a very special way, for those who have died and their families, the sick, and the doctors, nurses, and health care professionals who have been courageously fighting this disease."

You can find livestreams of the Cathedral's Holy Week services at saintpatrickscathedral.org.

And if you were planning on marching in the New York City Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival, don't worry—it will go on via social media. The Fifth Avenue Association wants people to dress up in their most creative, home-crafted Easter outfits, for a virtual parade. Tag the @Fifth.Avenue.NYC and using the special hashtag #EasterOnFifth. in your photos so they can be shared with Instagram followers in a fun presentation.

Alternatively, organizers with the Stonewall Community Development Corporation are hosting a "promenade-in-place" community Zoom event, where participants will don Easter bonnets and other "springtime finery."

Most popular on Time Out

- You can now be fined up to $1000 if you don’t practice social distancing in NYC

- Tracking data shows NYC is worse at social distancing than Italy and Spain

- The Metropolitan Opera is streaming a new slate of free performances

- You can now download over 300,000 book from the NYPL for free

- The best live theater to stream online