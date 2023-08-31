Stargaze the biggest celestial event of the year on the High Line

It's been an embarrassment of astronomical riches lately! Along with that super blue moon earlier this week, Saturn and its famous rings are also making a stunning showing in the night sky and New Yorkers can get a front-row seat next week.

On Tuesday, September 5, the solar system's sixth largest planet—as well as its largest moon, Titan—will be visible in the night sky, and you can see it all on the High Line with a free stargazing session hosted by the Amateur Astronomers Association (AAA), a volunteer-run non-profit that "promotes the study and public awareness of the cosmos" through free weekly observing sessions, free lectures, astrophotography and more.

From sunset until 9:30pm, astro-curious visitors are welcome to join the AAA on the elevated park at 13th Street to check out the ringed planet, which, at its opposition, will be about 73 light-minutes away from Earth. Saturn will remain visible in the night sky through mid-February 2024, but as the planet is just a few days shy from being its closest and brightest for the year, now's the time to take a gander at it in all of its gas-giant glory. And since Saturn will rise when the sun sets, it's best to view in the evening, especially through the AAA's high-powered telescopes and with members' guidance.

The High Line stargazing events, which take place every Tuesday through October 31, are free and open to visitors of all ages, and there is no RSVP required to check out Saturn and Titan on September 5. Of course, stargazing is always dependent on the weather and sky visibility, so check out @highlinenyc’s Twitter feed by 3pm on the day of the event if the viewing needs to be cancelled due to overcast conditions or inclement weather.

And if you want even more gorgeous space stuff, you can check out SUMMIT One Vanderbilt’s Astronomy Nights or see rare NASA footage at the "Beyond the Light" immersive experience at ARTECHOUSE in Chelsea.