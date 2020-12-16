New YorkChange city
Staunton’s Wine Bar and Cafe Stella food pairing
Calvin Sit

Stella Artois will pay for your takeout in NYC this week if you order local

The beer brand's new rebate program will support local NYC restaurants

By Christina Izzo
With both indoor and outdoor dining currently shuttered in NYC due to COVID-19 and today's snowstorm, respectively, New Yorkers will have to turn to takeout and delivery if they want to eat a meal they didn't prepare themselves.

Now, Stella Artois is giving Gothamites extra incentive to order from their favorite neighborhood spots: As part of its #DiningTogetherApart campaign, the beer brand will cover the bill for your snowstorm takeout or delivery meal if you order local.

Here's how it works: Purchase a meal from an NYC restaurant today through 11:59pm on December 20th, share your order with the brand on their Twitter or Facebook pages using the hashtags #DiningTogetherApart and #rebate, and DM them a copy of your receipt as proof of purchase. Once your order is verified, you'll receive a prepaid reward card from Stella Artois refunding your meal. Happy ordering!

