Stella Artois will pay for your takeout in NYC this week if you order local

With both indoor and outdoor dining currently shuttered in NYC due to COVID-19 and today's snowstorm, respectively, New Yorkers will have to turn to takeout and delivery if they want to eat a meal they didn't prepare themselves.



Now, Stella Artois is giving Gothamites extra incentive to order from their favorite neighborhood spots: As part of its #DiningTogetherApart campaign, the beer brand will cover the bill for your snowstorm takeout or delivery meal if you order local.

🚨 NYC! The snowstorm is forcing our favorite restaurants to close outdoor dining at 2PM — they need our support! Stella will cover your bill if you eat local. 🚨



Share your order below 👇 with #DiningTogetherApart #rebate & DM us the receipt. pic.twitter.com/7bNCwbp3QI — Stella Artois (@StellaArtois) December 16, 2020

Here's how it works: Purchase a meal from an NYC restaurant today through 11:59pm on December 20th, share your order with the brand on their Twitter or Facebook pages using the hashtags #DiningTogetherApart and #rebate, and DM them a copy of your receipt as proof of purchase. Once your order is verified, you'll receive a prepaid reward card from Stella Artois refunding your meal. Happy ordering!

