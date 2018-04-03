Target is opening three new locations in NYC

Look, I am not saying that I am better than Target—it's likely that there's a 16-year-old version of me still searching for $15 Gilmore Girls DVD box sets every Saturday in Houston's Meyerland megastore. But didn't that same pre-twink move to NYC for something more than generic clothes, styrofoam furniture and corporate dominion? What ever happened to his dreams? Seriously, what did happen? I'll be snacking at the Whole Foods by my nearest Chase Bank if you have any ideas.

Target is opening three more NYC locations over the next year in the Upper East Side, Astoria and Staten Island. This comes as part of a larger rollout of over 130 small-format stores nationally by 2019, according to Market Watch. NYC will get an additional three by the end of next year. Now you know where to get your Bagel Bites!

The new locations will be “small-format” outposts for the brand, similar to the Whole Foods 365 that opened in Brooklyn earlier this year. The announcement also follows the company’s plan to roll out four new full-sized locations across the city by the end of 2019.

So, yeah, it's likely that I will be visiting none of these stores, not because I'm above them, but because the one by Atlantic Terminal has so many nice Legos.

