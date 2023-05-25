Taylor Swift concertgoers can get a special-edition CD at MetLife

Are you one of the lucky folks who survived that Ticketmaster melodrama and actually scored tickets to Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour this weekend at MetLife Stadium? Well, your good concert fortune continues: concertgoers can get their hands on a special, limited-edition, available in-person only CD from the pop superstar while attending the trio of Jersey-set shows, which will come to the East Rutherford venue on Friday, May 26, Saturday, May 27, and Sunday, May 28.

On Wednesday, May 24, Swift announced in an Instagram post: "Um. SO much to tell you. I’m a massive fan of this brilliant artist and after getting to know her I can confirm: she is THE ONE to watch. So delighted to say that Karma Featuring the incredible @icespice will be out TOMORROW night at MIDNIGHT ET as a part of the new Midnights (Til Dawn Edition) deluxe album that you can pre-order now at store.taylorswift.com!"

And that’s not all: “Tor those of you going to the East Rutherford shows - we will have a new special edition CD available ONLY on-site starting at 12:30pm ET on Friday! This CD will have a never before heard “Midnight’s” vault track called “You’re Losing Me”!” the singer added. Given how lengthy those merch-booth lines have been during this tour, definitely factor in many extra minutes if you want to snatch up one of the limited-edition discs.

The “Eras” tour is in support of the pop icon’s 10th studio album, “Midnights,” which was released last October with songs including “Anti-Hero,” “Vigilante Shit,” “Bejeweled,” “Midnight Rain” and “Mastermind.” Supporting the singer-songwriter during her three-night MetLife residency will be opening acts including Phoebe Bridgers, Gracie Abrams Gayle and Owenn with her on select dates of the three-night residency.

And if you didn't manage to snatch up T Swift tickets, don't fret. There are plenty of ways to celebrate your Swiftiness around the city this coming weekend, from a Taylor Swift Eras Drag Brunch to a Candlelight Concert in honor of the pop star to a "Taylor Swift: Storyteller" costume exhibit at The Museum of Arts and Design.

See Swift's full announcement below regarding the MetLife shows: