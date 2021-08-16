Serve your ball with views of the Hudson River during the U.S. Open.

If you haven't been able to get on one of NYC's tennis courts, this could be your chance to snag one.

When the U.S. Open bounces back to NYC starting August 30, and while the country's biggest tennis stars will rule the courts in Queens, six pop-up courts will be available to book for the general public.

American Express is bringing the pop-up courts to Pier 76 for the first time and offering free* bookings to card members and tennis fans alike.

If serving balls with views of the Hudson River sounds good to you, five of the six courts will be available to pre-book for American Express Card Members at go.amex/courts. The sixth court will be available on a first-come-first-serve basis, so you'll want to show up as early as you can. (The courts and facilities are ADA accessible.)

*There's a $5 court booking reservation fee, which will be donated by Universe, the ticketing platform, to the USTA Foundations' Excellence Team program that supports youth tennis in underserved communities across the country.

Players can also enjoy food and drinks at the on-site open-air lounge.

Amex will also have a big presence at the U.S. Open—the Amex Patio among other activations, which you can read about here. Located near Court 17, the Amex Patio will be an open-air space for American Express Card Members to relax and recharge, enjoy misting fans and take in the shade in between tennis matches. Drinks like the U.S. Open signature beverage, the frozen Honey Deuce, will be on the menu.

If you haven't been to Pier 76 yet, it's because it's NYC's newest park. It was formerly an empty New York City Police Department impound parking facility at West 38th Street and 12th Avenue, and it underwent major reconstruction to become a new recreational space with a walking area, flexible space and benches for people to relax and enjoy the waterfront views.