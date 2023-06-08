Thai Diner is baking up a June cookie collab with The Good Batch

You've got some cookie competition, Girl Scouts! As part of its brand-new Chef Playdate Series—a collaboration series that the Clinton Hill bakery launched last month, kicking off with Spicy Pineapple Margarita Cookies made in partnership with Mexican sweets queen Fany Gerson—The Good Batch has teamed up with the Thai Diner crew for a collaborative cookie inspired by Thailand's famous condensed-milk tea.

Offered through the end of June, the Thai Tea Cookies were developed by The Good Batch founder Anna Gordon in collaboration with Ann Redding and Matt Danzer, the wife-and-husband duo behind some of New York City's finest Thai restaurants, including Thai Diner, Uncle Boons and Uncle Boons Sister.

The sweet treats take influence from their namesake drink, which Ann Redding often drank growing up in Ubon, Thailand. They feature a crunchy tea cookie (made of raw sugar, rice flour and black tea) swirled with a topping of two ganaches (Thai tea and condensed milk), reminiscent of the delicious phenomenon that occurs when you stir milk through the creamy beverage.

The Thai Tea Cookies will be available through Friday, June 30, at both The Good Batch's Brooklyn bakery as well as its new Manhattan location at Market 57, the James Beard Foundation's new NYC food hall, which had its grand opening back on April 1. Hours of operation for the Brooklyn outpost is 8am through 8pm daily, while the Pier 57 stall is open every day from 11am through 8pm.

And The Good Batch is only just getting started with the Chef Playdate Series, which pulls from nostalgic inspirations and features "specials from chefs that celebrate ingredients from their culture, and highlight flavors that remind them of home," per a press release. Upcoming cookie collabs with NYC chefs and food creatives will include Caroline Schiff of Downtown Brooklyn chophouse Gage & Tollner, Camari Mick of Raf’s and The Musket Room, Lana Cooks chef-owner Lana Lagomarsini, and sculptor-slash-confectioner Maayan Zilberman.

Bathing-suit season be damned—we're trying every last flavor in this series!