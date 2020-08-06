The 8 rooftops now open with the best views of NYC

Hit up these rooftop bars for socially-distanced cocktails in the outdoors.

There are plenty of outdoor dining options in the city these days, but when you want to avoid cars zipping by and people walking their dogs, there’s only one direction to go: up. Luckily, many of the city’s best rooftop bars have started to reopen. (Including The Rooftop at Time Out Market!) You’ll be able to sip cocktails—with an order of food, as required by law these days—while enjoying these dog days of summer.

The breathtaking views from the 22nd floor is now open for outdoor dining and drinks on the sprawling terrace. There’s also more space one floor above with equally great views for sunset cocktails.

Broken Shaker at the Freehand New York hotel is back in business with its same tropical energy—think palm trees and drinks heavy on fresh fruit—as the original location in Miami. Gabriel Orta and Elad Zvi of Bar Lab are behind the creation of the award-winning venue, which often ranks among the Manhattan’s most popular bars.

ᴇ ʟ s ᴇ ᴡ ʜ ᴇ ʀ ᴇ (@elsewherespace)

Elsewhere isn’t exactly where you’d go if you wanted a relaxing, quiet drink for a “we need to talk” talk. While the dance parties won’t be the same this party, you can still chill out with some of the best tunes in town.

Harriet's Rooftop & Lounge (@harrietsbk)

Located on the 10th floor of the 1 Hotel, right next to the Brooklyn Bridge, is Harriet's Rooftop and Lounge. Enjoy a panoramic view of the bridge and Manhattan beyond as you enjoy a classic cocktail like an Old Fashioned or a Ricky Rose.

Arlo Hotels (@arlohotels)

A mural inscribed with “Every Night Should End With A Good Story” is definitely cheesy, but at A.R.T. SoHo it might just be true. Sure, mingling and meeting strangers at a bar may seem like a thing of the past, but the views of the Hudson River with frozen piña coladas will make sure your night ends on a high note.

This Brooklyn favorite recently reopened and brings rooftop bar fans a taste of a picturesque New England summer. Think lobster rolls and lots of rosé—without all the circus of Williamsburg as you take in the high-in-the-sky views at this hip hotel.

The Crown (@thecrownnyc)

Located in the 50 Bowery hotel, this swanky rooftop bar on the 21st floor has some sky-high snooping on Lower Manhattan and Brooklyn. Another tip? They’re only taking reservations for this newly-renovated space.

Hotel Hugo SoHo (@hotelhugosoho)

Inspired by Old Havana, this Cuban cantina has 360-degree views of Lower Manhattan with all the tropical vibes we want on any summer night.

