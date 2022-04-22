One way to to launch a new bar in the year 2022 is to imbue it with the air of secrecy. Of every possible concept—martini joints, Instagram bait, dives (not that you can truly open a new dive)—speakeasy concepts and simply hidden bars have emerged as this moment’s trend. They’re down staircases, behind fake facades, inside other businesses and obscured in plain sight. Foxtail, which opens on Friday, April 29, is behind velvet curtains in the lobby of the Arlo Soho Hotel. It follows Lindens restaurant, which opened in November.

Photograph: Courtesy of Renwick Hospitality Group

The Mad Men-inspired bar will serve what they’ve identified as “50s and 60s” style cocktails in a space replete with the expected design details given the source material. It promises to be a blast not only from that stylish past, but also from a more recent era when every bar in NYC was seemed legally required to evoke the show’s tragic but romanticized representation of the time.

Photograph: Courtesy of Renwick Hospitality Group

Foxtail’s 100-seat space is surrounded by velvet curtains in an aim to create that sly speakeasy aesthetic. Its opening menu includes spiked punch bowls and cocktails fashioned after famous throwbacks like pineapple upside down cake. Snacks include raw bar items like shrimp cocktail, oysters and seafood plateaus, plus pizza and pasta options. Live music and burlesque shows are planned for the future. Late happy hour specials will be available after 10pm.

Foxtail is located at 231 Hudson Street. It will be open from Tuesday-Saturday from 6pm beginning April 29.