Time Out Says

As the United States slowly reopens for international tourism, New York City’s hotel restaurants are fired up and ready to shake off their reputation as room service-legitimizing club sandwich factories.

The Ace Hotel recently opened As You Are at its first Brooklyn location, The Chemistry Room at Sushi Lab just started shining in the Sanctuary Hotel and now the Arlo Soho will launch service at Lindens on its ground floor on Wednesday, November 10.

Billed as a seasonal modern American restaurant, Lindens’ opening menu includes pancakes, egg plates and bowls at brunch, salads, burgers, pizza and pasta at lunch and some of the above plus raw bar, fish, steak and chicken for dinner. Beer and wine are available, plus cocktails like the festive, bourbon-based Cinnamon Squash Swizzle, seasonally appropriate, rummy Pumpkin Punch, and particularly autumnal Cranberry Cup with vodka.

Lindens’ dining room seats 80 across tables and leather banquettes, with room for 40 more outdoors. It takes reservations and has space for walk-ins.

Lindens is located at 2 Renwick Street and it opens on Wednesday, November 10. It will be open Monday-Thursday from 4pm-10pm, Friday from 4pm-11pm, Saturday from 10am-11pm and Sunday 10am-10pm.