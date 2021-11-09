New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Lindens

  • Restaurants
  • West Village
  1. Linden
    Emily Andrews for Renwick Hospitality Group
    PreviousNext
    /4
  2. Linden
    Emily Andrews for Renwick Hospitality Group
    PreviousNext
    /4
  3. Linden
    Emily Andrews for Renwick Hospitality Group
    PreviousNext
    /4
  4. Linden
    Emily Andrews for Renwick Hospitality Group
    PreviousNext
    /4
Advertising

Time Out Says

The Arlo Soho hotel’s new seasonal American restaurant

As the United States slowly reopens for international tourism, New York City’s hotel restaurants are fired up and ready to shake off their reputation as room service-legitimizing club sandwich factories. 

The Ace Hotel recently opened As You Are at its first Brooklyn location, The Chemistry Room at Sushi Lab just started shining in the Sanctuary Hotel and now the Arlo Soho will launch service at Lindens on its ground floor on Wednesday, November 10. 

Billed as a seasonal modern American restaurant, Lindens’ opening menu includes pancakes, egg plates and bowls at brunch, salads, burgers, pizza and pasta at lunch and some of the above plus raw bar, fish, steak and chicken for dinner. Beer and wine are available, plus cocktails like the festive, bourbon-based Cinnamon Squash Swizzle, seasonally appropriate, rummy Pumpkin Punch, and particularly autumnal Cranberry Cup with vodka. 

Lindens’ dining room seats 80 across tables and leather banquettes, with room for 40 more outdoors. It takes reservations and has space for walk-ins. 

Lindens is located at 2 Renwick Street and it opens on Wednesday, November 10. It will be open Monday-Thursday from 4pm-10pm, Friday from 4pm-11pm, Saturday from 10am-11pm and Sunday 10am-10pm.

Written by
Amber Sutherland-Namako

Details

Address:
2 Renwick Street
New York
10013
Contact:
www.arlohotels.com/arlo-soho/eat-and-drink
Menu
View menu
Do you own this business?
Sign in & claim business
Advertising
You may also like

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.