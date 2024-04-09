The best restaurant in the world is coming to New York—sort of

The food world mourned when the news hit that Noma, the three-Michelin-starred Copenhagen landmark that pioneered New Nordic dining, would be closing its doors after 20 years in 2024. But that doesn't mean no more Noma forever: Chef René Redzepi is bringing Noma back to Kyoto this autumn for a 10-week pop-up and now the brand—which has transformed from a fine-dining restaurant into a "food lab"—is also coming to New York this month for a series of culinary pop-up events.

Beginning Sunday, April 14, Noma Projects will host its first-ever city tour “exploring how the team at Noma transforms ideas from the test kitchen to flavors and products for the home kitchen," with book signings, greenmarket tastings, pop-up dinners and more.

While Noma Projects is in New York, it‘ll be collaborating with the great Brooks Headley of Superiority Burger for a one-night-only pop-up dinner on Tuesday, April 16, including several à la carte specials. The event will be a first-come, first-served situation beginning at 5pm and running until the specials are sold out.

On Wednesday, April 17, Noma fans can check out an all-day market at Pop Up Grocer in Greenwich Village from 8am to 5pm. The Noma Projects team will be on hand to show off the lab's latest products, which will be available for purchase, and serve up surprise bites (starting at 11am until sold out.) Similarly, there will be an all-day Noma Projects pop-up market in Brooklyn, at Dashi Okume in Greenpoint, the following day, on April 18 from 11am to 8pm.

And on Friday, April 19, you can head to the Union Square Greenmarket to see the Noma Projects teams cook with fresh, peak-spring produce in collaboration with Norwich Meadows Farm from 10am and until supplies last. (And, yes, there will be yummy bites free to taste.)

You can check out the full schedule for Noma Projects' New York City Tour 2024 below: