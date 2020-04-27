The cast of Scandal is hosting dinner for Harlem healthcare workers

Kerry Washington and the rest of the cast of ABC’s hit television show, Scandal are making sure Harlem’s healthcare workers are getting appropriately fed. Tonight, Washington and company are helping make dinner happen for the staff at Harlem Hospital Center, in an area hit particularly hard by the virus. In partnership with an organization called Frontline Foods NYC, which has been paying restaurants to make high-level, nourishing meals for essential workers on the frontlines, renowned chef JJ Johnson of nearby fast casual spot FieldTrip will be cooking up hot meals. We reviewed Johnson’s restaurant late last year, lauding the space for its affordability and focus on exciting rice bowls made in a health-conscious manner—the collaboration seems to fit into Johnson’s preexisting mission for the restaurant, functioning as a community-oriented space that helps bring more notoriety to the Harlem food scene.

According to a press release provided to Time Out New York, “To date, Frontline Foods is made up of 650+ volunteers, has raised $4.3MM+ and served 215,000 meals from over 600 restaurants to 300 different hospitals in 50 cities across the country.” At the time of publishing, the New York chapter had reportedly raised $700,000 dollars to date, working with hospitals such as Elmhurst Hospital, Flushing Hospital, Kings County Hospital, Mount Sinai, New York Presbyterian and NYU, among many others to aid essential workers. The program has also enabled some collaborating restaurants to re-hire staff members that they previously had to lay off due to the citywide hospitality industry shutdowns.

Starting at 7:30 ET tonight the cast of Scandal will be posting on Instagram, challenging other television ensembles to do the same.