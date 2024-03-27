The Empire State Building will light up in pastel colors this weekend to celebrate Easter

Although New Yorkers are used to seeing the Empire State Building shine in different colors every night, it's still exciting to think about what the landmark's lighting ceremonies actually mean.

This weekend in particular, on both Saturday and Sunday nights (March 30 and 31), the midtown building will celebrate Easter by beaming out pastel shades that will remind all of the holiday.

As is usually the case, the best time to look up to see the spectacle in all of its glory is right after sunset, around 7:20pm this weekend, through about 2am or 3am.

The city as a whole will be joining in on the Easter celebrations in more ways than one.

As mentioned in our all-inclusive guide to the best things to do for Easter in NYC, New Yorkers are asked to don their most elaborate chapeaux for the Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival or they can opt to indulge in a lavish, all-day brunch instead.

An adult Easter egg hunt at The William Vale in Brooklyn and a series of events at the Plaza in Manhattan are also options.

But back to the Empire State Building: next month, the landmark will shine green on both April 10 and 22. On the former date, it will honor the end of Ramadan and, on the latter, it will celebrate Earth Day.

Who even needs a holiday calendar when you can just look up at the Empire State Building instead?